The mining truck market is poised to grow by 861.57 mn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period.



The market is driven by the growth of mining industry, rising adoption of automation and incorporation of safety features. In addition, growth of mining industry is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.



The reports on mining truck market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The mining truck market analysis includes product segment and geographical landscapes



This study identifies the advent of smart mining equipment as one of the prime reasons driving the mining truck market growth during the next few years. Also, rising use of EVs and availability of rentals will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading mining truck market vendors that include AB Volvo, BAS Holding BV, BEML Ltd., Caterpillar Inc., Epiroc AB, Hitachi Ltd., Komatsu Ltd., Liebherr-International AG, SANY Group Co. Ltd., and Tata Motors Ltd..



Also, the mining truck market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers.



The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

90-150 tons - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

154-255 tons - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

290-363 tons - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Customer Landscape



Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

AB Volvo

BAS Holding BV

BEML Ltd.

Caterpillar Inc.

Epiroc AB

Hitachi Ltd.

Komatsu Ltd.

Liebherr-International AG

SANY Group Co. Ltd.

Tata Motors Ltd.

Appendix



