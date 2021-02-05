Singapore, Feb. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the internet, there are more people than ever who have the flexibility and the ability to get started in investing on all sorts of markets. One such market is the Forex (Foreign Exchange) market, which has become much more accessible since experts started to trade on the web.

The Forex Market can be a fast and volatile market, which is why many individuals don’t necessarily feel comfortable trying it out. There have been a number of online courses and other resources available, but many new investors feel intimidated by the overwhelming amount of information that is out there.

Asia Forex Mentor is one company that has come alongside of investors with the intention of assisting them with this process and ensuring that consumers have the resources they need to participate in an educated manner in the Forex market. Founded by Forex trading expert Ezekiel Chew, AsiaForexMentor.com focuses on investors in Asia (and around the world) as they work on their Forex trading skills.

He offers specialized mentoring services as well, which allows traders to work in tandem with Chew as they make investments and see progress. Chew also teaches workshops and speaks at conferences in order to spread information and assist those who want to start investing in the Forex market, among others.

According to Chew, “The way that I trade, it’s so systematic that all vehicles that have a chart are the same to me. So I trade forex, stocks, indexes, commodities, mutual funds, cryptos and more. The vehicle doesn’t matter as long as it can make you money.” This makes his methods totally unique among other traders currently mentoring other traders.

Recently, the efforts of Chew and his team at Asia Forex Mentor have been recognized by the most prominent personal finance website online, Investopedia. They recently put out a list of their favorite online courses for personal finance, and Asia Forex Mentor’s One Core program was at the top of comprehensive courses.

Chew is proud to have the designation of “Best Comprehensive Course Offering” for their One Core Program, and plans to include more courses and mentoring resources in the future. He recommends that investors, present and future, keep an eye on the website for more details.

Asia Forex Mentor was founded by Forex professional, Ezekiel Chew, who is known around the world for his skill and expertise in Forex Trading and other forms of investment. Asia Forex Mentor offers insights into the live market, allowing experienced and beginner investment professionals to get the resources they need to try their hand at the Forex Market. The Asia Forex Mentor website offers a number of classes and other resources directly from Chew. Learn more at https://www.asiaforexmentor.com. Media inquiries can be sent to https://www.asiaforexmentor.com/contact/.

Contact Info:

Name: Evelyn Goh

Email: Send Email

Organization: Asia Forex Mentor

Address: 6 Raffles Boulevard, #03-308, Singapore 039594

Phone: +65 87868319

Website: https://www.asiaforexmentor.com





Name: Evelyn Goh Organization: Asia Forex Mentor Address: 6 Raffles Boulevard, #03-308, Singapore 039594 Phone: +65 87868319