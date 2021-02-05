Dublin, Feb. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vietnam Power & Distribution Transformer Market (2020-2026): Market Forecast and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Vietnam power & distribution transformer market is anticipated to register growth over the coming years on account of growing urbanization, rising energy demand along government efforts such as "Resolution 115/NQ-CP" to boost industrialization and infrastructure development activities in the country. Additionally, as the national grid continues to expand in the rural areas of Vietnam, the market for power & distribution transformers is likely to witness sustained growth over the coming years. Further, the increased demand for electricity from the industrial and manufacturing sector resulted in the installation of advanced power transformers to achieve higher efficiency, which is set to positively impact the overall market growth of power & distribution transformers in the country during the forecast period.

According to this research, the Vietnam Power & Distribution Transformer Market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% during 2020-26F. The Vietnamese government has come up with the "Power Development Planning (PDP7)" initiative aiming to increase the renewable power generation capacity from 60 GW in 2020 to 129.5 GW by 2030. Additionally, an increase in foreign and domestic private investment in the power sector would create ample demand for power & distribution transformer apparatus in the upcoming years.



However, the COVID-19 outbreak has hindered the growth of the power & distribution transformer market from the supply and demand side during 2020 owing to the market lockdowns and supply chain disruptions in the country and the market is set to recover once the crisis is effectively dealt with.

The power utility segment of the Vietnam power & distribution transformer market is anticipated to witness healthy growth throughout the forecast period owing to various government initiatives such as Electrify Vietnam and Vietnam Rural Electrification Programme in the country. Further, the emergence of new power plants and wind & solar farms such as Duyen Hai 2, Nghi Son 2, and Van Phong 1 in Vietnam is expected to drive the market of power & distribution transformers in the country.

The Vietnam power & distribution transformer market report thoroughly covers the market by types, power rating, cooling system, applications, and regions. The Vietnam power & distribution transformer market report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going Vietnam power & distribution transformer market trends, opportunities/high growth areas, and market drivers which would help the stakeholders to device and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.

