Gambling Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030 provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global gambling market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.



Major companies in the gambling market include William Hill; MGM Resorts; Las Vegas Sands; Paddy Power and Betfair Entertainment.



The global gambling market is expected to grow from $465.76 billion in 2020 to $516.03 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.8%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $674.7 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7%.



The gambling market consists of sales of gambling services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that operate gambling facilities, such as casinos, bingo halls, video gaming terminals, lotteries, and off-track sports betting. Gambling is the act of wagering money or something of value on an event with an uncertain outcome that is not under gambler control, with an intent of winning money.



Bingo parlors, coin-operated gambling device concession operators, bookmakers, lottery ticket sales agents, and card rooms are also included in this market. The gambling market also includes sales of gambling services and related goods by entities that operate casino hotels. The gambling market is segmented into casinos; lotteries; sports betting and other gambling.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global gambling market, accounting for 38% of the market in 2020. North America was the second largest region accounting for 29% of the global gambling market. Middle East was the smallest region in the global gambling market.



Branded slots are increasingly becoming popular in the gambling industry. Branded slots are licensed online casino games built around universally popular subjects such as movies, TV shows, music or books. Brand loyalty draws the customers towards trying slot games revolving around their favorite characters.



Branded online slot games attract casual bettors, even the ones with little experience and interest in slot machines, as they create a connection with the players due to their familiarity with characters on the slots, increasing the traffic on the slot machines. Branded slots based on Game of Thrones, Westworld, Batman, and Jurassic Park are some of the most popular branded slot games.



Coronavirus Pandemic: The outbreak of Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has acted as a massive restraint on the gambling market in 2020 as governments globally imposed lockdowns and restricted domestic and international travel limiting the need for services offered by these establishments.



Changing Consumer Gambling Habits: The demand for gambling is expected to be driven by the changing gambling habits of consumers. The increasing popularity of gambling apps and social gambling will propel the growth of the market going forward. The global social casino market is expected to reach $4.64 billion by 2020, growing at a CAGR of 5%. The increasing adoption of mobile devices and increasing internet penetration will drive the demand for online gambling, driving market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. Gambling Market Characteristics

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Key Segmentations



4. Gambling Market Product Analysis

4.1. Leading Products/ Services

4.2. Key Features and Differentiators

4.3. Development Products



5. Gambling Market Supply Chain

5.1. Supply Chain

5.2. Distribution

5.3. End Customers



6. Gambling Market Customer Information

6.1. Customer Preferences

6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth



7. Gambling Market Trends and Strategies



8. Impact of COVID-19 on Gambling



9. Gambling Market Size and Growth

9.1. Market Size

9.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

9.2.1. Drivers of the Market

9.2.2. Restraints on the Market

9.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

9.3.1. Drivers of the Market

9.3.2. Restraints on the Market



10. Gambling Market Regional Analysis

10.1. Global Gambling Market, 2020, by Region, Value ($ Billion)

10.2. Global Gambling Market, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Historic and Forecast, by Region

10.3. Global Gambling Market, Growth and Market Share Comparison, by Region



11. Gambling Market Segmentation

11.1. Global Gambling Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Casino

Lotteries

Sports Betting

Other Gambling

11.2. Global Gambling Market, Segmentation by Channel Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Offline

Online

Virtual Reality(VR)

12. Gambling Market Metrics

12.1. Gambling Market Size, Percentage of GDP, 2015-2025, Global

12.2. Per Capita Average Gambling Market Expenditure, 2015-2025, Global



