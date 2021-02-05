DNA PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 5 FEBRUARY 2021, 11:30 AM EET



DNA Plc published its Financial Statement Bulletin 2020 on 2 February 2021. The Group contribution was incorrectly reported in the consolidated income statement (net impact EUR 10.5 million), even though it should have been reported in the balance sheet as a deduction of retained earnings (equity).

Correction of the error does not affect DNA's EBITDA or operating result.

Corrected key figures:

EUR million 7-12/2020 7-12/2019 Change, % 1-12/2020 1-12/2019 Change, % Net result before tax 72 59 21 143 125 15 Net result for the period 59 47 24 115 99 16 Return on investment (ROI), % 13 12 13 12 Return on equity (ROE), % 19 17 19 17 Basic and diluted earnings per share, EUR 0,45 0,36 0,87 0,75

Incorrect figures were:

EUR million 7-12/2020 7-12/2019 Change, % 1-12/2020 1-12/2019 Change, % Net result before tax 59 59 -1 130 125 5 Net result for the period 48 47 2 104 99 6 Return on investment (ROI), % 12 12 12 12 Return on equity (ROE), % 17 17 17 17 Basic and diluted earnings per share, EUR 0.37 0.36 0.79 0.75

Corrected Financial Statement Bulletin 2020 in its entirety attached.

Additional information:

Jukka Leinonen, CEO, DNA Plc, +358 44 044 1000, jukka.leinonen@dna.fi

Maria Strömberg, CFO, DNA Plc, tel. +358 44 044 3270, maria.stromberg@dna.fi

DNA Corporate Communications, +358 44 044 8000, viestinta@dna.fi

