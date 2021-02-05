Dublin, Feb. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Consumer Goods and General Rental Centers Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Consumer Goods and General Rental Centers Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030 provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global consumer goods and general rental centers market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.



Major companies in the finished wood products market include LIXIL Group; JELD-WEN Inc; Masonite International Corporation; Pella Corporation and Stora Enso Oyj.



The global finished wood products market is expected to grow from $251.38 billion in 2020 to $265. 61 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5. 7%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $341.85 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7%.



The finished wood products market consists of sales of finished wood products by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce finished wood products including wood products such as wooden windows and doors, cabinets, kitchenware and wooden mobile homes, and other products. The finished wood products market is segmented into millwork; wood pallets & skids; prefabricated home and other finished wood products.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global finished wood products market, accounting for 32% of the market in 2020. North America was the second largest region accounting for 28% of the global finished wood products market. South America was the smallest region in the global finished wood products market.



Companies in the finished wood products market are using 3D printing to develop light weight structural as well as non-structural wooden products. 3D printing creates a three-dimensional physical object using a digital design. The technology creates three-dimensional objects using models which are constructed using a brown, very fine, granular powder made from wood chips. 3D printing is used to manufacture wooden products with complex geometries quickly at low cost.



3D printing helps in rapid prototyping, increases assembly line efficiency, lowers turnaround time, improves flexibility in design and reduces wastage of materials thus indicating high potential for this technology. For instance, in 2019, ORNL and UMaine 3D printed a large mold used to fabricate yatch using wood flour, cellulose nanofibrils and PLA.



The finished wood products manufacturing market is expected to benefit from steady economic growth forecasted for many developed and developing countries. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) predicts that the global GDP growth will be 3. 3% in 2020 and 3. 4% in 2021. Recovering commodity prices, after a decline in the historic period is further expected to be a significant factor driving economic growth.



The US economy is expected to register stable growth during the forecast period. Additionally, emerging markets are expected to continue to grow slightly faster than the developed markets in the forecast period. Greater economic growth is likely to drive public and private investments, joint ventures, foreign direct investments in the end-user markets, thereby driving the market during forecast period.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. Consumer Goods and General Rental Centers Market Characteristics

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Key Segmentations



4. Consumer Goods and General Rental Centers Market Product Analysis

4.1. Leading Products/ Services

4.2. Key Features and Differentiators

4.3. Development Products



5. Consumer Goods and General Rental Centers Market Supply Chain

5.1. Supply Chain

5.2. Distribution

5.3. End Customers



6. Consumer Goods and General Rental Centers Market Customer Information

6.1. Customer Preferences

6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth



7. Consumer Goods and General Rental Centers Market Trends and Strategies



8. Impact of COVID-19 on Consumer Goods and General Rental Centers



9. Consumer Goods and General Rental Centers Market Size and Growth

9.1. Market Size

9.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

9.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)



10. Consumer Goods and General Rental Centers Market Regional Analysis

10.1. Global Consumer Goods and General Rental Centers Market, 2020, by Region, Value ($ Billion)

10.2. Global Consumer Goods and General Rental Centers Market, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Historic and Forecast, by Region



11. Consumer Goods and General Rental Centers Market Segmentation

11.1. Global Consumer Goods and General Rental Centers Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



12. Consumer Goods and General Rental Centers Market Segments

12.1. Global Consumer Goods Rental Market, Segmentation by Type, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion) - Consumer Electronics and Appliances Rental; Formal Wear and Costume Rental; Video Tape and Video Games Rental; Other Consumer Goods Rental

12.2. Global General Rental Centers Market, Segmentation by Type, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion) - Audio Visual Equipment Rental; Contractors and Builders Tools and Equipment Rental; Home Repair Tools Rental; Lawn and Garden Equipment Rental; Other Equipment Rental



13. Consumer Goods and General Rental Centers Market Metrics

13.1. Consumer Goods and General Rental Centers Market Size, Percentage of GDP, 2015-2025, Global

13.2. Per Capita Average Consumer Goods and General Rental Centers Market Expenditure, 2015-2025, Global



Companies Mentioned

Aaron's

Outerwall

Rent-A-Center

Home Essentials

LOVEFiLM

