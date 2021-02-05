Dublin, Feb. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Syndromic Multiplex Diagnostic Markets with COVID-19 Impacts. Strategies and Trends, Forecasts by Syndrome (Respiratory, Sepsis, GI Etc.), by Country, with Market Analysis, Executive Guides and Customization 2021 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
How will COVID-19 affect Syndromic and Infectious Disease Diagnostics?
The COVID pandemic is ushering in a new world of infectious disease diagnostics. Infectious disease Dx is changing and will change more in the future. Can a rapidly growing market expand even faster? Find out all about it in this comprehensive report on Syndromic Multiplex Diagnostics.
Are targeted tests for specific pathogens going to be obsolete? Will diagnostics replace physicians? Will Infectious Disease testing move into the Physician's Office or even the Home?
Syndromic testing is proving itself in the market. Players are reporting double-digit growth. Lowering costs, improving outcomes and even helping in the battle against Anti Microbial Resistance. Learn about this market including the issues and outlooks. The two key trends of Point of Care Testing and Molecular Diagnostics are merging with spectacular success. It could possibly displace most frontline test protocols AND save money at the same time.
The report forecasts the market size out to 2024. In a special section the report looks at the numbers on how syndromic molecular diagnostics is replacing traditional panel-based ordering of infectious disease tests.
Market Trends
Factors Driving Growth
- Speed of Diagnosis
- Effect of Syndromic Testing on Costs.
- Point of Care Advantage.
- Syndrome Testing, Accuracy and Diagnostic Risk
- Single Visits
- Improvement in Outcomes.
- Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic.
Factors Limiting Growth
- Lower Prices
- Administration/reimbursement
- Infectious Disease is Declining But..
- Wellness Hurts
- Economic Growth improves Living Standards
- Impact of the Pandemic Recession
Instrumentation and Automation
- Instruments Key to Market Share
- The Shrinking Machine
- Syndrome Testing Moving to Big Instruments?
Diagnostic Technology Development
- Comparing Syndrome and Targeted Testing
- The Multiplex Paradigm Shift
- The Sepsis Testing Market - Bellwether for Syndromics
- The Single Visit and AntiMicrobial Resistance
- Syndromics drives POCT adoption
- A Big Future for PCR?
Syndromic Testing Recent Developments
- Recent Developments - Importance and How to Use This Section
- Importance of These Developments
- How to Use This Section
- Scanogen's Portable Battery Operated Instrument for 90 Minute Multiplex Test
- Qiagen sees NeuMoDx as Growth Vehicle
- Torus Biosystems Developing Syndromic Test with 30-Minute Turnaround
- Roche, SpeeDx Partner to Expand Access to Antibiotic Resistance Tests
- BioMerieux's BioFire SARS-CoV-2 Respiratory Panel Wins FDA EAU
- Infectious Disease Testing Firm Curative Acquires KorvaLabs
- ChromaCode Raises Additional $10M
- COVID-19 Patients Need Syndromic Testing
- GenMark Diagnostics - New Respiratory Panel due in June
- Qiagen Respiratory Panel with Coronavirus Targets Receives CE Mark
- Exact Diagnostics launches respiratory panel control
- bioMerieux submits enhanced BIOFIRE BCID2 Panel to FDA
- Nanomix Receives CE Mark for Diagnostic
- Applied BioCode Applies to FDA for Syndromic Respiratory Panel
- Expedeon AG and Sona Nanotech to Collaborate on Multiplex POC
- QIAGEN's New GI Panel Performance Assessed
- McKesson to Distribute QIAstat-Dx Syndromic Testing Solution in USA
- Applied BioCode Obtains FDA Clearance
- Meridian Bioscience to Acquire GenePOC Inc
- Curetis Introduces Rapid DNA Testing for Antibiotic Resistance
- Qiagen gets FDA clearance for syndromic testing system
- Entasis Therapeutics Signs Rapid Diagnostic Agreement with bioMerieux
- Akonni Biosystems Submits Multiplex Diagnostics System to FDA
- Ador Diagnostic to receive $30M in Funding for 100-Plex PoC
- SAW Diagnostics Receives Funding for Commercialisation of PoC Platform
- QuantuMDx and Molbio announce MoU
- Immunexpress Wins $745K Contract for Rapid Sepsis Assay
- Mobidiag Inks European, Middle Eastern Distribution Deals
- BIOFIRE FILMARRAY System chosen for Phase 3 clinical trial
Profiles of Key Syndromic Testing Companies
- Abbott Diagnostics (Alere)
- Accelerate Diagnostics
- Ador Diagnostics
- Akkoni Biosystems
- Alveo Technologies
- Applied BioCode
- Atlas Genetics
- Aus Diagnostics
- BD Diagnostics
- Biocartis
- BioFire Diagnostics
- bioMerieux
- Bio-Rad Laboratories
- Bosch Healthcare Solutions GmbH
- Cepheid
- Cue Health
- Curetis
- Diagenode Diagnostics
- Diasorin
- Expedeon
- Fusion Genomics
- GenePOC Diagnostics
- Genetic Signatures
- GenMark Dx
- Hologic
- Immunexpress
- Inflammatix
- Invetech
- Janssen Diagnostics
- Karius
- Lexigene
- Luminex
- Mbio Diagnostics
- Meridian Bioscience
- Mesa Biotech
- Mobidiag
- Nanomix
- Novacyt
- Oxford Nanopore
- Panagene
- Primerdesign
- Prominex
- Qiagen (Statdx)
- Quantumdx
- Quidel
- Roche Molecular Diagnostics
- Saw Diagnostics
- Seegene
- Sensovation
- Siemens Healthineers (Fast Track Diagnostics)
- SkylineDx
- Sona Nanotech
- SpeeDx
- T2 Biosystems
- Thermo Fisher
- Veramarx
- XCR Diagnostics
