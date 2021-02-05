Dublin, Feb. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fall Protection Equipment in Rescue Market Report: Trends, Forecast, and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global fall protection equipment in rescue market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 9% from 2019 to 2024.
The future of the fall protection equipment in rescue market looks promising with opportunities in the construction, oil & gas, mining, transportation, energy & utilities, and telecommunication industries. The major growth drivers for this market are rapid industrialization, the increasing construction and infrastructure activities, and stringent occupational health and safety regulations.
The study includes the fall protection equipment in rescue market size and forecast for the global fall protection equipment in rescue market through 2024, segmented by equipment type, application, and region.
Some of the fall protection equipment in rescue companies profiled in this report include Uvex, Honeywell, Avon, Oftenrich, Alpha, Rock Fall, 3M, Cofra, Ansell, and other.
Some of the features of Global Fall Protection Equipment Market in Rescue 2019-2024: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis include:
This report answers the following 11 key questions:
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Background and Classifications
2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications
2.2: Supply Chain
2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges
3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024
3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast
3.2: Global Fall Protection Equipment in Rescue Market: Trends and Forecast
3.3: Global Fall Protection Equipment in Rescue Market by Equipment Type
3.3.1: Body Belts
3.3.2: Full Body Harness
3.3.3: Rescue Kits
3.3.4: Safety Nets
3.3.5: Chest Harness
3.3.6: Suspension Belts
3.3.7: Other
3.4: Global Fall Protection Equipment in Rescue Market by Application
3.4.1: Construction
3.4.2: Oil & Gas
3.4.3: Mining
3.4.4: Transportation
3.4.5: Energy & Utilities
3.4.6: Telecommunication
3.4.7: General Industries
3.4.8: Other
4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region
4.1: Global Fall Protection Equipment in Rescue Market by Region
4.2: North American Fall Protection Equipment in Rescue Market
4.2.1: Market by Equipment Type: Body Belts, Full Body Harness, Rescue Kits, Safety Nets, Chest Harness, Suspension Belts, and Other
4.2.2: Market by Application: Construction, Oil & Gas, Mining, Transportation, Energy & Utilities, Telecommunication, General Industries, and Other
4.3: European Fall Protection Equipment in Rescue Market
4.4: APAC Fall Protection Equipment in Rescue Market
4.5: ROW Fall Protection Equipment in Rescue Market
5. Competitor Analysis
5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis
5.2: Market Share Analysis
5.3: Operational Integration
5.4: Geographical Reach
5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis
6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis
6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis
6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for Global Fall Protection Equipment in Rescue Market by Equipment Type
6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for Global Fall Protection Equipment in Rescue Market by Application
6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for Global Fall Protection Equipment in Rescue Market by Region
6.2: Emerging Trends in Global Fall Protection Equipment in Rescue Market
6.3: Strategic Analysis
6.3.1: New Product Development
6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of Global Fall Protection Equipment in Rescue Market
6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions and Joint Ventures in the Global Market
7. Company Profiles of Leading Players
7.1: Uvex
7.2: Honeywell
7.3: Avon Rubber
7.4: Oftenrich
7.5: Alpha Pro
7.6: Rock Fall
7.7: 3M
7.8: ofra
7.9: Ansell
