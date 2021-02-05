Dublin, Feb. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Flexible OLED Display - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Flexible OLED Display Market to Reach $2.4 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Flexible OLED Display estimated at US$347.3 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 32.1% over the period 2020-2027.



PMOLED, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 29.5% CAGR and reach US$475.8 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the AMOLED segment is readjusted to a revised 32.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U. S. Market is Estimated at $104.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 31.4% CAGR



The Flexible OLED Display market in the U. S. is estimated at US$104.3 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$419.4 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 31.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 28.7% and 27.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 22.9% CAGR.



The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

AU Optronics Corporation

BOE Technology Group Co., Ltd.

EverDisplay Optronics (Shanghai) Limited

Japan Display, Inc.

LG Electronics Inc.

RiTdisplay Corporation

Samsung Display Co Ltd.

Shenzhen China Star Optoelectronics Technology Co., Ltd

Universal Display Corporation

Visionox Co., Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Flexible OLED Display Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Flexible OLED Display Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Flexible OLED Display Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027

PMOLED (Control Scheme) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027

PMOLED (Control Scheme) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027

AMOLED (Control Scheme) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027

AMOLED (Control Scheme) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2020 VS 2027

Curved Display (Flexibility Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027

Curved Display (Flexibility Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027

Foldable Display (Flexibility Type) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027

Foldable Display (Flexibility Type) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027

Lighting (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Lighting (Application) Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027

Smartphones (Application) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through 2027

Smartphones (Application) Global Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2020 and 2027

Television (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Television (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027

Monitor (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Monitor (Application) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2020 VS 2027

Wearables (Application) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Wearables (Application) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



GLOBAL GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

Market Facts & Figures

Flexible OLED Display Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Flexible OLED Display Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Control Scheme: 2020 to 2027

Flexible OLED Display Market Share Breakdown by Control Scheme: 2020 VS 2027

Flexible OLED Display Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Flexibility Type: 2020 to 2027

Flexible OLED Display Market Share Breakdown by Flexibility Type: 2020 VS 2027

Flexible OLED Display Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027

Flexible OLED Display Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2020 VS 2027

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 46

