Global Automotive Active Aerodynamics System Market to Reach 1.8 Million Units by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Automotive Active Aerodynamics System estimated at 999.5 Thousand Units in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 1.8 Million Units by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.6% over the period 2020-2027.



Mid-Sized Vehicles, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 9.1% CAGR and reach 1.3 Million Units by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the High Performance Vehicles segment is readjusted to a revised 7.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U. S. Market is Estimated at 270.1 Thousand Units, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.5% CAGR



The Automotive Active Aerodynamics System market in the U. S. is estimated at 270.1 Thousand Units in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 370.7 Thousand Units by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.7% and 7.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.7% CAGR.



The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

BMW Group (Bayerische Motoren Werke AG)

Bugatti Automobiles S. A. S.

Dr. Ing. h. c. F. Porsche AG

Ford Motor Company

General Motors Company

Koenigsegg Automotive AB

Magna International, Inc.

Pagani Automobili S. P. A.

