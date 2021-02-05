Dublin, Feb. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Healthcare Workwear Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis by Product; End Use, and Country" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Europe healthcare workwear market was valued at US$ 848.40 Mn in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1,671.07 Mn by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.9% during 2020-2027.



Healthcare workwear protects medical professionals from harmful pathogens. There are various types of healthcare workwear available in the market used to cover every part of the body. Medical professionals choose healthcare workwear according to the requirements of their job.



Few healthcare workwear types include coveralls, gowns, safety glasses or face shields, masks, gloves, lab coats, scrubs, shoes, and boot covers. Safety glasses or face shields are referred to as plastic goggles that protect against sudden splashes of fluids such as blood, vomit, or excrement. Masks are generally worn over the mouth and nose to prevent exhaling microorganisms in a sterile environment.



Besides, the rising cases of COVID-19 also aid in the growth of the market. Healthcare workwear such as masks, gowns, face shields, and others helps prevent the spread of the virus and provide protection to the healthcare workers, including doctors, nursing professionals, and other hospital staff. Also, ongoing innovations, combined with various advancements in surgery, such as standardizing procedures, technical advances, and high-reliability organizing, are expected to propel the hospital sector's growth, thereby driving the demand for healthcare workwear. Furthermore, the growing incidence of chronic diseases is likely to complement market growth.



The growth of the healthcare workwear market is directly influenced by the rapid development in the healthcare sector in European countries. For instance, developed countries such as the Germany, France, Italy, UK, Spain, Netherlands, among others, drive the growth of the healthcare workwear market. Germany is among the leading healthcare market in Europe by the number of patients, healthcare providers, and medical technology manufacturers.



For instance, healthcare spending in Germany exceeded USD 1.17 billion per day in 2017, without including expenditure for wellness and fitness. The healthcare market in the country grown at a rate of 3.8% over the past 10 years. The healthcare sector in the country employs more than 7.3 million employees and this further improves the scope of healthcare workwear in Germany.



Furthermore, surgical gowns and drapes are highly used in the region owing to the increasing surgical procedures. According to Eurostat, approximately 1.4 million cesarean sections were performed in the EU in 2017. According to the European Chronic Disease Alliance, chronic diseases, such as cancer, diabetes, heart disease, stroke, and chronic respiratory diseases are the leading cause of mortality in Europe, representing 77% of the total disease burden and 86% of all deaths. Such incidence of chronic disease also enhances the development of healthcare sector in Europe, further leading to the market progression.



The healthcare workwear market in Europe is concentrated with a few very well-established players. A few of the key players in the Europe healthcare workwear market include 3M, Alpha Pro Tech, Ansell Limited, Cardinal Health, O&M Halyard, Tronex International, Inc., KIMBERLY-CLARK CORPORATION, Surgeine Healthcare (India) Pvt. Ltd.



