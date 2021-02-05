Dublin, Feb. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Java CMS Software Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product Type (Monthly Subscription and Annual Subscription) and Application (SMEs and Large Enterprises)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to this report the global Java CMS software market was valued at US$ 1,328.0 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 2,818.5 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.2% from 2020 to 2027.



In 2019, North America led the global Java content management system Software (CMS) market with 40.78% revenue share, followed by Europe and APAC.North America is the most technologically advanced region, and it comprises significant economies such as the US, Canada, and Mexico. Continuous technological advancements led by notable investments in R& D activities from tech giants drive the region's competitive market.The growth of the Java CMS software market in North America is mainly attributed to the high penetration rate of digitalization (~81%) across the region. Further, the increasing number of SMEs, positive outlook for adopting new technologies, and favorable economic policies for technological developments make North America a crucial region for the market players.



The US and Canada comprise a high number of bloggers in the world owing to robust digital infrastructure. Moreover, the number of bloggers in Mexico is surging due to the increasing penetration of internet, smartphones, and cameras. Large enterprises and small and mid-size enterprises (SMEs) - especially from the food, hospitality, automotive, media, and entertainment industries - are heavily investing in digital tools to offer an improved experience to their customers. The players operating in the Java content management system (CMS)Software market focus on both organic and inorganic growth strategies to sustain a competitive environment in the market. For instance, in January 2020, dot CMS partnered with Content Bloom, a Canada-based digital agency with offices in the US, the UK, Benelux, and India. The partnership will help Content Bloom deliver compelling solutions that enable brands to shine in an increasingly complex digital landscape.



Europe stood second in the Java content management system (CMS) Software market with a decent market share in 2019, and it is anticipated to register a steady CAGR from 2020 to 2027.The demand for software development services is rising from the European industrial sector. Companies in manufacturing, food &beverages, energy &power, finance, real estate, construction, hospitality, and media &entertainment industries are heavily investing in digital technologies to optimize various business development activities. Further, the governments of European countries support digitalization. Therefore, the need for digital content management is consequently increasing, which fuels the adoption of Java content management system (CMS) Software in the region.



Companies operating in the java content management system (CMS) software market adopt inorganic market strategies, mainly acquisition, to expand their business across the world, meet the growing demand from end users, and maintain their brand name globally.



Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Java Content Management System (CMS) Software market



The COVID-19 outbreak was first reported in Wuhan, China, in December 2019. The outbreak is adversely affecting economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. The continuous growth in the number of infected patients is leading the government to impose lockdown across the nation's borders. The majority of the ICT companies are either temporarily shut or operating with minimum staff. However, due to lockdown and work from home (WFH) scenarios, the business of content management providers might get hindered as companies are postponing the purchase of new solutions.



Reasons to Buy:

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global Java CMS software market

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global Java CMS software market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets

Scrutinize in-depth India market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research



4. Java Content Management System Software Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America

4.2.2 Europe

4.2.3 Asia - Pacific

4.2.4 Middle East & Africa

4.2.5 South America

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

4.4 Expert Opinion



5. Java Content Management System Software Market - Key Industry Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Rising Proliferation and Ease of Use of CMS

5.1.2 Advantages of Java Over Other Platforms

5.2 Market Restraint

5.2.1 Maintenance Complexities and Other Hindrances

5.3 Market Opportunity

5.3.1 Growth Opportunities in the Emerging Markets

5.4 Future Trend

5.4.1 Integration with Blockchain

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



6. Java Content Management System Software Market - Global Analysis

6.1 Global Java Content Management System Software Market Overview

6.2 Java Content Management System Software Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

6.3 Market Positioning - Key Players



7. Java Content Management Systems(CMS) Software Market Analysis - By Product Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Java Content Management System Software MarketBreakdown, By Type, 2019 & 2027

7.3 The annual subscription segment led the java content management system software market with a share of 66.7% in 2019. Further, it is expected to garner 68.8% share by 2027.

7.4 Monthly Subscription

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Monthly Subscription Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)

7.5 Annual Subscription

7.5.1 Overview

7.5.2 Annual Subscription Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)



8. Java Content Management System Software Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 - Application

8.1 Overview

8.2 Java Content Management System Software Market Breakdown, By Application, 2019 & 2027

8.3 SMEs

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 SMEs Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)

8.4 Large Enterprises

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Large Enterprises Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)



9. Java Content Management System Software Market - Geographic Analysis

9.1 Overview

9.2 North America: Java Content Management System Software Market

9.3 Europe: Java Content Management System Software Market

9.4 APAC: Java Content Management System Software Market

9.5 MEA: Java Content Management System Software Market

9.6 SAM: Java Content Management System Software Market



10. Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak

10.1 Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Java Content Management System Software Market

10.1.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.1.2 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.1.3 Asia-Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.1.4 Middle East and Africa: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.1.5 South America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic



11. Industry Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Market Initiative

11.3 New Development



12. Company Profiles

12.1 Alkacon Software GmbH & Co. KG

12.1.1 Key Facts

12.1.2 Business Description

12.1.3 Products and Services

12.1.4 Financial Overview

12.1.5 SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Key Developments

12.2 AMETYS

12.2.1 Key Facts

12.2.2 Business Description

12.2.3 Products and Services

12.2.4 Financial Overview

12.2.5 SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Key Developments

12.3 Bloomreach Inc

12.3.1 Key Facts

12.3.2 Business Description

12.3.3 Products and Services

12.3.4 Financial Overview

12.3.5 SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Key Developments

12.4 Built.io.

12.4.1 Key Facts

12.4.2 Business Description

12.4.3 Products and Services

12.4.4 Financial Overview

12.4.5 SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Key Developments

12.5 DOTCMS INC.

12.5.1 Key Facts

12.5.2 Business Description

12.5.3 Products and Services

12.5.4 Financial Overview

12.5.5 SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Key Developments

12.6 Crafter Software Corporation.

12.6.1 Key Facts

12.6.2 Business Description

12.6.3 Products and Services

12.6.4 Financial Overview

12.6.5 SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Key Developments

12.7 Inbox

12.7.1 Key Facts

12.7.2 Business Description

12.7.3 Products and Services

12.7.4 Financial Overview

12.7.5 SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Key Developments

12.8 Innovation Gate GmbH

12.8.1 Key Facts

12.8.2 Business Description

12.8.3 Products and Services

12.8.4 Financial Overview

12.8.5 SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Key Developments

12.9 Jahia Solutions Group SA

12.9.1 Key Facts

12.9.2 Business Description

12.9.3 Products and Services

12.9.4 Financial Overview

12.9.5 SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Key Developments

12.10 SOFTMOTIONS

12.10.1 Key Facts

12.10.2 Business Description

12.10.3 Products and Services

12.10.4 Financial Overview

12.10.5 SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Key Developments



13. Appendix

13.1 About the Publisher

13.2 Word Index



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jwtvr4

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900