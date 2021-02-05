Dublin, Feb. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Business Jet Market - Annual Review - 2021 - Key Trends, Issues & Challenges, Growth Opportunities, Force Field Analysis, Market Outlook" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Business Jet market has been on the recovery path while facing tremendous headwinds in a complex, difficult & highly challenging market environment with the global economy reeling under the pressure of COVID-19 pandemic. The global business jet market in fact has been faring much better than commercial aviation, marking a major departure from the usual trend owing to social distancing mandates, and has witnessed a strong uptick in fleet utilization levels by late 2020 and is projected to make a recovery to pre-COVID levels, in terms of fleet utilization, by mid-2021. The industry has shown tremendous resilience over the past decade with the OEMs focusing on portfolio refresh led by new product introductions, reinforcement of presence across key markets & regions and services portfolio expansion amid a difficult demand environment through the decade.



The market demand for business jets remains skewed towards heavy jets where the three way battle for market shares continues to be fought amongst the triad of Gulfstream, Bombardier and Dassault Aviation with Gulfstream maintaining its pole position with a strong product portfolio, market positioning and leveraging the first mover advantage to full effect while a restructured Bombardier pivoted solely around business aviation is likely to be much more focused & competitive with its Global 7500 program. The long term fundamentals for the industry remain strong & well in place with regulatory mandates & sustainability focus likely to drive new aircraft sales apart from modernization & upgrade of existing aircrafts translating into an overall fillip for the industry over medium term.



Additionally, the market dynamics for business jets are likely to witness a major disruption & transformation with the advent of supersonic business jets which are likely to become a reality towards the middle to late 2020s with a number of industry OEMs working actively on their development. Business aviation is also likely to face a stiff challenge from civil rotorcrafts, starting with the AW609 which is likely to enter service over near term, apart from the unfolding of innovative & disruptive business models under Urban Aerial Mobility over medium term while simultaneously tackling sustainability challenges going forward.



Against this backdrop, the report analyzes and provides insights into key industry, market & technology trends likely to shape the future of the global business aviation market over near to medium term followed by outlining of emerging, potential growth opportunities for the long term.



Relevance & Usefulness: The report will be useful for:

Strategic Planning & Decision-Making process

Identification of & Insights into Potential Growth Opportunities & Avenues for Long Term

Market Evolution & Demand Growth Projections over Next Decade

Assessing potential impact of emerging Market Trends & Developments

Contingency planning for current Strategies & Programs

Identifying & highlighting areas for making potential Strategic Changes, Adjustments & Realignment

Strategic Perspective on the near-term Business & Strategic Outlook for Business Aviation

Key Topics Covered:



Section - 1: Global Business Aircraft Market - Introduction & Market Overview



Section - 2: Market Segmentation

2.1 Global Business Aircraft Market - Introduction & Overview

2.2 Global Business Aircraft Market - Key Market Segments

2.3 Global Business Aircraft Fleet - Size, Evolution & Growth Rate



Section - 3

Business Aviation - Dynamics & Key Drivers



Section - 4

Industry Trends



Section - 5

Market Trends



Section - 6

Technology Trends



Section - 7

Key Issues, Challenges & Risk Factors



Section - 8

Global Business Aircraft Market - Force Field Analysis - Analysis of Driving & Restraining Forces and their Overall Dynamics

Driving Forces

Restraining Forces

Section - 9

Global Business Aircraft Market - Aircraft Deliveries for 2020 and Market Outlook for 2021



Section - 10

Strategic Market Outlook & Demand Projections - Global Business Aircraft Market - 2021-2030

Analysis of Emerging Market Scenario for Business Jets

Global Demand Outlook - Business Aircrafts - Forecast - 2021-2030

Demand Growth Projections for Business Jets through 2030 -

Light Jets

Medium Jets

Heavy Jets

Demand Growth Forecasts for Key Geographic Markets & Regions - 2021-2030

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

