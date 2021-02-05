New York, Feb. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Handheld X-Ray Imaging Devices Market by Area of Application, Device Class, End-Users, and by Key Geographical Regions : Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2020-2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06020740/?utm_source=GNW

However, conventional medical imaging solutions are severely limited in terms of mobility, and throughput, and are usually dependent on stationary power sources. As a result, they are impractical in situations characterized by low physician / pathologist to patient ratios, such as during an epidemic or pandemic. There is, therefore, an urgent need for solutions that can increase diagnosis efficiency in order to relieve the overly burdened global healthcare system. Handheld X-ray imaging devices are lightweight, mobile or portable devices, which are designed for routine diagnostic applications. The applications of handheld imaging devices in modern healthcare are vast, spanning almost all major medical disciplines, from dentistry to cardiology, covering several internal organs in various parts the body, such as the chest, and abdomen / gastrointestinal tract. In this context, it is worth mentioning that over the past couple of months, multiple studies have described the use of handheld X-ray devices in diagnosing individuals (by conducting chest X-rays) having contracted the novel coronavirus. Considering the limited access to molecular testing kits for the diagnosis of COVID-19, these devices have proven useful in the initial screening process. ,



Presently, there are a number of handheld X-ray imaging devices available in the market, and several device developers are engaged in efforts to further improve their products. However, a significant proportion of medical professionals have limited, or no, access to such medical imaging devices. This, coupled to the fact that nearly 50% of legacy X-ray equipment, in resource-limited countries, are reportedly not fully functional, is an impediment to quality healthcare. It is also important to note that the cost of handheld / portable devices is significantly lower than their counterparts. In future, such devices are anticipated to become more popular and eventually replace bulky, traditional medical imaging machines. In fact, the increasing interest in point-of-care diagnostics is anticipated to create lucrative opportunities for stakeholders engaged in this field.



SCOPE OF THE REPORT

The “Global Handheld X-Ray Imaging Devices Market by Area of Application (Dental and Others), Device Class (Low-End, Mid-End and High-End), End-Users (Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Diagnostic Imaging Centers, Hospitals, Specialty Clinics and Others), and by Key Geographical Regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and North Africa, Latin America and Rest of the World): Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2020-2030” report features an extensive study of the current market landscape, offering an informed opinion on the likely adoption of such compact diagnostic devices, over the next decade. The report features an in-depth analysis, highlighting the capabilities of various stakeholders engaged in this domain. In addition to other elements, the study includes:



- An overview of the current market landscape of the handheld X-ray imaging devices, providing information on the status of development (developed and under development), area of application (dental, orthopedic and others), weight of device, size of focal spot, tube voltage, type of battery used (lithium ion and lithium polymer), battery voltage, exposure time, battery efficiency and cost of the device. In addition, it presents details of the device developers, highlighting their respective year of establishment, company size, type of business model used (B2B and B2C), target market (domestic and domestic and international) and location of headquarters.

- An in-depth analysis of the contemporary market trends, presented using four schematic representations, including [A] a grid representation, illustrating the distribution of devices based on weight of the device, area of application and size of the company, [B] an insightful heat map representation, highlighting the distribution of devices on the basis of weight and cost of the device, [C] a treemap representation, featuring the distribution of handheld X-ray imaging devices based on battery efficiency and exposure time, and [D] a world map representation, highlighting the regional distribution of developer companies.

- A detailed product competitiveness analysis of handheld X-ray imaging devices, taking into consideration several relevant parameters, such as the supplier power (based on year of establishment of the developer) and key device-related specifications, including device weight, size of focal spot, type of battery, battery efficiency, minimum exposure time and product price.

- Elaborate profiles of mid-sized / large companies (based on a proprietary shortlisting criteria) that are engaged in the development of handheld X-ray imaging devices. Each profile features a brief overview of the company (with information on year of establishment, number of employees, location of headquarters and key members of the executive team), details of their respective product portfolio, recent developments and an informed future outlook.

- A detailed brand positioning analysis of key industry players (based on a proprietary shortlisting criteria), highlighting the current perceptions regarding their proprietary brands by taking into consideration several relevant aspects, such as strength of product portfolio, diversity in battery efficiency, diversity in exposure time, cost of the device and supplier power of each company.

- An insightful analysis highlighting the cost saving potential associated with the use of handheld X-ray imaging devices, based on the information from over 30 countries, taking into consideration various parameters, such as total number of radiologists, annual salary, number of X-ray scans performed and increase in efficiency by adoption of these handheld X-ray imaging devices.

- A review of the product distribution strategies adopted by different end-users and market attractiveness for handheld X-ray imaging devices across different types of end-users, including ambulatory surgical centers, diagnostic imaging centers, hospitals, specialty clinics and others.

- A discussion on the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the overall handheld X-ray imaging devices market, and the key initiatives undertaken by the companies in this domain.

- An informative analysis of contemporary Google Trends in the time period between 2015 and 2020 (till October) and insights from recent news articles related to handheld X-ray imaging devices, indicating the increasing popularity of this domain.



One of the key objectives of the report was to estimate the existing market size and the future opportunity for handheld X-ray imaging device manufacturer over the next decade. Based on the likely adoption rates, and expected price variations for these devices, we have provided an informed estimate of the evolution of the market for the period 2020-2030. The report also features the likely distribution of the current and forecasted opportunity within handheld X-ray imaging devices market across [A] area of application (dental and others), [B] device class (low-end, mid-end and high-end), [C] end-users (ambulatory surgical centers, diagnostic imaging centers, hospitals, specialty clinics and other end-users), and [D] key geographical regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and North Africa, Latin America and rest of the world). In order to account for future uncertainties and to add robustness to our model, we have provided three forecast scenarios, namely conservative, base and optimistic scenarios, representing different tracks of the industry’s growth.



All actual figures have been sourced and analyzed from publicly available information forums and primary research discussions. Financial figures mentioned in this report are in USD, unless otherwise specified.



RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

The data presented in this report has been gathered via secondary and primary research. For all our projects, we conduct interviews with experts in the area (academia, industry, medical practice and other associations) to solicit their opinions on emerging trends in the market. This is primarily useful for us to draw out our own opinion on how the market will evolve across different regions and technology segments. Where possible, the available data has been checked for accuracy from multiple sources of information.

The secondary sources of information include

- Annual reports

- Investor presentations

- SEC filings

- Industry databases

- News releases from company websites

- Government policy documents

- Industry analysts’ views



While the focus has been on forecasting the market till 2030, the report also provides our independent view on various technological and non-commercial trends emerging in the industry. This opinion is solely based on our knowledge, research and understanding of the relevant market gathered from various secondary and primary sources of information.



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

- Who are the leading developers of handheld X-ray imaging devices?

- What are the key area of applications for handheld X-ray imaging devices?

- What is the potential usability of handheld X-ray devices for chest scanning in COVID-19 patients?

- What is the likely cost saving potential associated with the use of handheld X-ray imaging devices?

- What are the key factors influencing the adoption of handheld X-ray imaging scanners, among different end-users?

- How is the current and future opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

- What is the impact of COVID-19 on the market opportunities for handheld X-ray imaging devices?



CHAPTER OUTLINES

Chapter 2 is an executive summary of the key insights captured in our research. It offers a high-level view on the current state of handheld X-ray imaging market and its likely evolution in the short-mid term and long term.



Chapter 3 is a general introduction to the concept of ultrasound X-ray imaging, its historical evolution and the challenges associated with the conventional X-ray imaging devices. Further, the chapter provides an overview of the portable X-ray imaging devices and their types (cart-based and handheld). It also emphasizes on the key area of applications wherein these handheld X-ray imaging devices are being frequently used. Further, it highlights the key advantages and limitations associated with the use of handheld X-ray imaging devices. Additionally, it includes an analysis on contemporary trends, as observed on the Google Trends (till October 2020) and insights from the recent news articles related to handheld X-ray imaging devices, indicating the increasing popularity of these devices.



Chapter 4 includes a detailed analysis of the current market landscape of over 50 handheld X-ray imaging devices, based on the status of development (developed and under-development), area of application (dental, orthopaedic and others), weight of device, size of focal spot, tube voltage, type of battery used (lithium ion and lithium polymer), battery voltage, exposure time, battery efficiency and cost of the device. Further, the chapter provides an analysis of the device manufacturer(s) based on their respective year of establishment, company size, type of business model used (B2B and B2C), target market (domestic and domestic and international) and location of headquarters. It also highlights the contemporary market trends in four schematic representations, which include [A] a grid representation, illustrating the distribution of devices based on weight of the device, area of application and size of the company, [B] an insightful heat map representation, highlighting the distribution of devices on the basis of weight and cost of the device, [C] a treemap representation, featuring the distribution of handheld X-ray imaging devices based on battery efficiency and exposure time, and [D] a world map representation, highlighting the regional distribution of developer companies. In addition, it includes information on the affiliated technology platforms to improve the device features.



Chapter 5 features a detailed product competitiveness analysis of handheld X-ray imaging devices, taking into consideration several relevant parameters, such as the supplier power (based on year of establishment of the developer) and key device-related specifications, including device weight, size of focal spot, type of battery, battery efficiency, minimum exposure time and product price.



Chapter 6 features elaborate profiles of mid-sized / large companies (based on a proprietary shortlisting criteria) that are engaged in the development of handheld X-ray imaging devices. Each profile features a brief overview of the company (with information on year of establishment, number of employees, location of headquarters and key members of the executive team), details of their respective product portfolio, recent developments and an informed future outlook.



Chapter 7 presents a detailed brand positioning analysis of key industry players (based on a proprietary shortlisting criteria), highlighting the current perceptions regarding their proprietary brands by taking into consideration several relevant aspects, such as strength of product portfolio, type of software, mode of imaging, connectivity provisions, geographical presence / reach and supplier power of each company.



Chapter 8 provides an insightful analysis highlighting the cost saving potential associated with the use of handheld X-ray imaging devices. The insights presented in this chapter is based on the information from over 30 countries, taking into consideration various parameters, such as total number of radiologists, annual salary, number of X-ray scans performed and increase in efficiency by adoption of these handheld X-ray imaging devices.



Chapter 9 presents an insightful market forecast, highlighting the likely growth of handheld X-ray imaging devices market till the year 2030. We have segmented the market across [A] area of application (dental and others), [B] device class (low-end, mid-end and high-end), [C] end-users (ambulatory surgical centers, diagnostic imaging centers, hospitals, specialty clinics and other end-users), and [D] key geographical regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and North Africa, Latin America and rest of the world). In order to account for future uncertainties and to add robustness to our model, we have provided three forecast scenarios, namely conservative, base and optimistic scenarios, representing different tracks of the industry’s growth.



Chapter 10 features an analysis to highlight the product distribution strategies adopted by different end-users and market attractiveness for handheld X-ray imaging devices across different types of end-users, including ambulatory surgical centers, diagnostic imaging centers, hospitals, specialty clinics and others.



Chapter 11 highlights the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the overall handheld X-ray imaging devices market, and the key initiatives undertaken by the companies in this domain.



Chapter 12 is a summary of the overall report, wherein we have mentioned all the key facts and figures described in the previous chapters. The chapter also highlights important evolutionary trends that were identified during the course of the study and are expected to influence the future of the global handheld X-ray imaging devices market.



Chapter 13 is an appendix, which provides tabulated data and numbers for all the figures provided in the report.



Chapter 14 is an appendix, which contains the list of companies and organizations mentioned in the report.



Chapter 15 is an appendix, which contains the list of suppliers / distributor companies.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06020740/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001