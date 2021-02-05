Dublin, Feb. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "System in Package Technology Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Packaging Technology; by Packaging Type; Interconnection technique; End-User Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to this report the global system in package technology market was valued at US$ 13756.2 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 22013.4 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2020 to 2027.



Growing trend of the small form factor based handheld electronic devices is one of the major factors, which accelerates market growth. The technological advancement in electronics forming such as miniaturization has influenced various markets such as military, aerospace, medical, media, retail and consumer electronics. The devices with small form factor-based packages embed more functionality and becoming alternative for traditional packaging systems. Personalized healthcare gadgets, thin sized smartphone, compact PCs and others devices are occupied with system in package technology-based components such as processor, sensors, RF modules and others. Continuous development in advanced packaging technology such as 3D IC, 2.5D IC and others are further supplementing the market by resolving the technical challenges, which in turn is driving the system in package (SiP) technology market.



Geographically, Asia Pacific held the largest share of the system in package (SiP) technology market in 2019, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. Further, Europe is projected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The system in package (SiP) technology market is segmented into packaging technology, packaging type, interconnection technique, end-user industry, and geography. Based on packaging technology, the market is further bifurcated into 2D IC, 2.5D IC, and 3D IC. Based on packaging type, the market is further segmented into flip-chip/wire-bond SiP, fan-out SiP, and embedded SiP. Based on interconnection technique, the market is further segmented into small outline, flat packages, pin grid arrays, surface mount, and others. Based on end-use industry, the market is segmented into automotive, aerospace & defense, consumer electronics, telecommunication, and others.



Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on System in Package (SiP) Technology Market



Global pandemic situation created by the COVID-19 across the world starting from China hampered the semiconductor industry and economic growth of almost every country. Severe impact on the manufacturing sector is witnessed as facilities remained closed for certain period. Sales of various industrial products such as automotive cars, electronics and others is declined. Office premise, public places, schools, transportation and other spaces also remained closed which declined market growth owing to low sale. The semiconductor industry took major hit as demand for electronics components is lowered from every industrial sector and end consumers, the revenue model for microelectronics has declined as no mass production was carried in the lockdown period.



Post lockdown semiconductor industry started to regain the market share as production facilities restarted the operation with taking measure for social distancing. In addition, work from home and remote monitoring strategies also helped to increase the sale of advanced electronics products for better connectivity. Telecommunication industry importance has been highlighted for communicational purpose which helped industry to evolve with new technology having 5G and high speed wi-fi compatible packaging technology. The COVID-19 created major impact on the semiconductor industry for the first half of the year 2020, while in third quarter according The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) worldwide sale increased by around 11%.



Amkor Technology, Inc., ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd, ChipMOS Technologies Inc, GS Nanotech, JCET Group Co., Ltd., Qualcomm Incorporated, Samsung, Renesas Electronics Corporation, Texas Instruments Incorporated, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, Limited are among the few major companies operating in the system in package (sip) technology market.



Reasons to Buy:

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the system-in-packager market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to packaging technology, packaging type, interconnection technology, and end-user industry.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation

1.3.1 Global System in Package (SiP) Technology Market - By Packaging Technology

1.3.2 Global System in Package (SiP) Technology Market - By Packaging Type

1.3.3 Global System in Package (SiP) Technology Market - By Interconnection Technology

1.3.4 Global System in Package (SiP) Technology Market - By End-User Industry

1.3.5 Global System in Package (SiP) Technology Market - By Geography



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research



4. SiP Technology - Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America

4.2.2 Europe

4.2.3 Asia-Pacific

4.2.4 Rest of the World

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis



5. SiP Technology - Market Dynamics

5.1 Key Market Drivers

5.1.1 Growing Demand for Miniaturization of Electronic

5.1.2 Rising Development in Network Services - 5G Network

5.2 Key Market Restraints

5.2.1 Technical Issues and Availability Alternative Solution

5.3 Key Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Rising Demand to Enhance Smartphone and PC performance

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Rapid Growth in Wearable technology and the IoT

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



6. SiP Technology Market - Global Analysis

6.1 Global System in Package (SiP) Technology Market Overview

6.2 Global System in Package (SiP) Technology Market Revenue Forecast and Analysis

6.3 Market Positioning - Five Key Players



7. SiP Technology Market Analysis - by Packaging Technology

7.1 Overview

7.2 SiP Technology Market Breakdown, by packaging technology, 2017 & 2027

7.3 2D IC

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 2D IC Market Forecast and Analysis

7.4 2.5D IC

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 2.5D IC Market Forecast and Analysis

7.5 3D IC

7.5.1 Overview

7.5.2 3D IC Market Forecast and Analysis



8. SiP Technology Market Analysis - Packaging Type

8.1 Overview

8.2 Global SiP Technology Market Breakdown, By Packaging Type, 2017 &2027

8.3 Flip-Chip/Wire-Bond SiP Market

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Flip-Chip/Wire-Bond SiP Market Forecast and Analysis

8.4 Fan-Out SiP Market

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Fan-Out SiP Market Forecast and Analysis

8.5 Embedded SiP Market

8.5.1 Overview

8.5.2 Embedded SiP Market Forecast and Analysis



9. SiP Technology Market Analysis - By Interconnection Technique

9.1 Overview

9.2 SiP technology Market Breakdown, By Interconnection Technique, 2017 &2027

9.3 Small Outline

9.3.1 Overview

9.3.2 Small Outline Market Forecast and Analysis

9.4 Flat Packages

9.4.1 Overview

9.4.2 Flat Packages Market Forecast and Analysis

9.5 Pin Grid Arrays

9.5.1 Overview

9.5.2 Pin Grid Arrays Market Forecast and Analysis

9.6 Surface Mount

9.6.1 Overview

9.6.2 Surface Mount Market Forecast and Analysis

9.7 Others

9.7.1 Overview

9.7.2 Others Market Forecast and Analysis



10. SiP Technology Market Analysis - By End-User Industry

10.1 Overview

10.2 SiP technology Market Breakdown, By END-USER INDUSTRY, 2017 &2027

10.3 Automotive

10.3.1 Overview

10.3.2 Automotive Market Forecast and Analysis

10.4 Aerospace & Defense

10.4.1 Overview

10.4.2 Aerospace and Defense Market Forecast and Analysis

10.5 Consumer Electronics

10.5.1 Overview

10.5.2 Consumer Electronics

10.6 Telecommunications

10.6.1 Overview

10.6.2 Telecommunication Market Forecast and Analysis

10.7 Others

10.7.1 Overview

10.7.2 Others Market Forecast and Analysis



11. SiP Technology Market - Geographic Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 North America: SiP Technology Market

11.3 Europe SiP Technology Market Breakdown by Key Countries

11.4 Asia Pacific in SiP Technology Market Breakdown by Key Countries

11.5 Rest of world SiP Technology Market



12. SiP Technology Market - COVID-19 Impact Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.1.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

12.1.2 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

12.1.3 Asia-Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

12.1.4 Rest of the World: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic



13. Industry Landscape

13.1 Overview

13.2 Market Initiative



14. Company Profiles

14.1 Amkor Technology, Inc.

14.1.1 Key Facts

14.1.2 Business Description

14.1.3 Products and Services

14.1.4 Financial Overview

14.1.5 SWOT Analysis

14.1.6 Key Developments

14.2 ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd

14.2.1 Key Facts

14.2.2 Business Description

14.2.3 Products and Services

14.2.4 Financial Overview

14.2.5 SWOT Analysis

14.2.6 Key Developments

14.3 ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC.

14.3.1 Key Facts

14.3.2 Business Description

14.3.3 Products and Services

14.3.4 Financial Overview

14.3.5 SWOT Analysis

14.3.6 Key Developments

14.4 GS Nanotech

14.4.1 Key Facts

14.4.2 Business Description

14.4.3 Products and Services

14.4.4 Financial Overview

14.4.5 SWOT Analysis

14.4.6 Key Developments

14.5 JCET Group Co., Ltd.

14.5.1 Key Facts

14.5.2 Business Description

14.5.3 Products and Services

14.5.4 SWOT Analysis

14.5.5 Key Developments

14.6 QUALCOMM INCORPORATED

14.6.1 Key Facts

14.6.2 Business Description

14.6.3 Products and Services

14.6.4 Financial Overview

14.6.5 SWOT Analysis

14.6.6 Key Developments

14.7 Samsung

14.7.1 Key Facts

14.7.2 Business Description

14.7.3 Products and Services

14.7.4 Financial Overview

14.7.5 SWOT Analysis

14.7.6 Key Developments

14.8 Renesas Electronics Corporation

14.8.1 Key Facts

14.8.2 Business Description

14.8.3 Products and Services

14.8.4 Financial Overview

14.8.5 SWOT Analysis

14.8.6 Key Developments

14.9 Texas Instruments Incorporated

14.9.1 Key Facts

14.9.2 Business Description

14.9.3 Products and Services

14.9.4 Financial Overview

14.9.5 SWOT Analysis

14.9.6 Key Developments

14.10 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, Limited

14.10.1 Key Facts

14.10.2 Business Description

14.10.3 Products and Services

14.10.4 Financial Overview

14.10.5 SWOT Analysis

14.10.6 Key Developments



15. Appendix

15.1 About the Publisher

15.2 Glossary of Terms



