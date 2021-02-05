New York, Feb. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Medical Device Batteries: Focus on Implants and Wearable Medical Devices - Market Distribution by Battery Chemistry, Rechargeability, Application and Key Geography – Global Forecast 2020-2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06020738/?utm_source=GNW

According to the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) Center for Devices and Radiological Health (CDRH), there are currently around 175,000 types of medical devices in the US market alone. In fact, since 2019, close to 55 medical devices have been approved by the USFDA and over 7,000 clinical trials focused on medical devices have been registered worldwide. The exponential growth in wearable medical devices and implants, such as hearing aids, implantable cardiac defibrillators, infusion pumps, neurostimulators and pacemakers, has led to an increase in demand for safe, compact, light-weight and high energy density batteries with better cycle life. Despite the numerous advantages offered by the batteries, including backup power, portability and user-comfort, safety concerns related to premature battery depletion (leading to malfunctioning of the medical device), release of heat when overcharged or exposed to high temperatures and toxicity due to electrolyte leakage may present some impediments in the growth of the global medical batteries market. ,



A number of companies have developed advanced battery technologies to address the known challenges. In fact, close to 450 patents related to medical device batteries have been filed / granted in the last five years, demonstrating continued efforts towards innovation in this domain. Presently, more than 930 medical device batteries focusing on implants and wearable medical devices have been / are being developed by several players for various applications. Medical device developers have begun using novel batteries to differentiate their current product portfolios, as well as to introduce new product categories. Increasing prevalence of heart disease across the globe is amongst the key factors driving growth of the global medical batteries market. Moreover, the increasing awareness regarding fitness is expected to significantly drive the usage of wearable device batteries propelling the growth of this market during the next decade.



SCOPE OF THE REPORT

The “Medical Device Batteries: Focus on Implants and Wearable Medical Devices - Market Distribution by Battery Chemistry (Lithium based, Zinc Air based, Nickel based and Others), Rechargeability (Rechargeable and Non-Rechargeable), Application (Hearing Aids, Patient Monitoring Devices, Drug Delivery Devices, Cardiovascular Medical Devices and Others) and Key Geography (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and North Africa and Rest of the World) – Global Forecast 2020-2030” report features an extensive study of the current market landscape and future potential of medical device batteries, focusing on implants and wearable medical devices, over the next decade. The study features an in-depth analysis of the key drivers and trends related to this domain. Amongst other elements, the report includes:

- An overview of the current market landscape of medical device batteries, along with information on key product specifications, such as battery chemistry (lithium based, zinc air based, silver oxide based, alkaline based, nickel based and hydrogen gas based), voltage (less than 3V, 3V to 6V, more than 6V), capacity (less than 600mAh, 600mAh to 1200 mAh, more than 1200mAh), weight (less than 5g, 5g to 10g, 10.1g to 15g, 15.1g to 20g, more than 20g), type of device (wearable and implantable), rechargeability (rechargeable and non-rechargeable), life span (short shelf life, medium shelf life and long shelf life) and application (cardiovascular devices, diagnostic devices, drug delivery devices, hearing aids, neuromodulators, patient monitoring devices, ocular devices and others). It also includes details of companies developing medical device batteries, along with information on year of establishment, company size, location of headquarters and highlights the leading developers, in terms of number of offerings.

- A competitiveness analysis of medical device batteries based on various relevant parameters, namely supplier power (based on the experience / expertise of the developer) and key product specifications (battery chemistry, voltage, capacity, weight, type of device, rechargeability, life span and application).

- Elaborate profiles of prominent players engaged in the development of medical device batteries, featuring a brief overview of the company, its financial information (if available), information on its product portfolio, recent developments and an informed future outlook.

- A list of 50+ wearable, medical device developers, along with information year of establishment, company size, location of headquarters, device developed, type of device (continuous glucose monitoring devices, patch pump / injectors, insulin pumps and infusion pump / injectors), device usability (disposable, reusable and reusable (disposable components)) and stage of development (pre-clinical, under development and marketed), which are deemed to be likely partners for battery developers in the foreseen future.

- An in-depth analysis of the various patents that have been filed / granted related to medical device batteries, till August 2020, taking into consideration parameters, such as type of patent, publication year, geographical region, CPC symbols, emerging focus areas, type of device and leading industry players (in terms of size of intellectual property portfolio). It also includes a patent benchmarking analysis and a detailed valuation analysis.



One of the key objectives of the report was to estimate the existing market size and identify potential growth opportunities for medical device batteries. Based on multiple parameters, we have developed an informed estimate of the likely evolution of the market, over the period 2020-2030. The report also features sales forecasts for batteries for wearable and implantable devices, and features analysis of the current and forecasted opportunity across important market segments, namely [A] battery chemistry (lithium based, zinc air based, nickel based and others), [B] type of device (wearable and implantable), [C] rechargeability (rechargeable and non-rechargeable), [D] application (hearing aids, patient monitoring devices, drug delivery devices, cardiovascular devices and others) and [E] key geographies (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Latin America, and Rest of the World). In order to account for future uncertainties and to add robustness to our model, we have provided three market forecast scenarios namely the conservative, base and optimistic scenarios, which represent different tracks of the industry’s evolution.



The opinions and insights presented in this study were influenced by discussions conducted with multiple stakeholders in this domain. The report features detailed transcripts of interviews held with the following individuals:

- Jeff Sather (Vice President, Technology and Customer Solutions, Cymbet)

- Hongyan Ning (Sales and Marketing Manager, Enfucell)



RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

The data presented in this report has been gathered via secondary and primary research. For all our projects, we conduct interviews / surveys with experts in the area (academia, industry and other associations) to solicit their opinions on emerging trends in the market. This is primarily useful for us to draw out our own opinion on how the market will evolve across different regions and segments. Where possible, the available data has been checked for accuracy from multiple sources of information.



The secondary sources of information include:

- Annual reports

- Investor presentations

- SEC filings

- Industry databases

- News releases from company websites

- Government policy documents

- Industry analysts’ views



All actual figures have been sourced and analyzed from publicly available information forums and primary research discussions. Financial figures mentioned in this report are in USD, unless otherwise specified.



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

- What kind of batteries are currently available / under development for different types of medical devices?

- Who are the leading developers of medical device batteries, focused on implantable and wearable medical devices?

- What are the key applications of medical device batteries in the modern healthcare industry?

- Who are the most likely partners for medical device battery developers?

- How is the intellectual property landscape in this field likely to evolve in the foreseen future?

- What are the factors that are likely to influence the market’s evolution?

- How is the current and future opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?



CHAPTER OUTLINES

Chapter 2 is an executive summary of the key insights captured in our research. It offers a high-level view on the current state of the medical device batteries market and its likely evolution in the short-mid term and long term.



Chapter 3 provides a general introduction to medical device batteries, their historical development, basic components and working principle. It also presents an elaborate discussion on the different types of medical device batteries, along with details on their construction, design, advantages and challenges associated with them. Furthermore, it provides information on the applications of the medical device batteries in healthcare sector. The chapter also includes a discussion on the specifications of medical batteries in wearable and implantable medical devices.



Chapter 4 includes a detailed assessment of current market landscape of the medical device batteries focusing on wearable and implantable devices, based on parameters, such as battery chemistry (lithium based, zinc air based, silver oxide based, alkaline based, nickel based and hydrogen gas based), voltage (less than 3V, 3V to 6V, more than 6V), capacity (less than 600mAh, 600mAh to 1200 mAh, more than 1200mAh), weight (less than 5g, 5g to 10g, 10.1g to 15g, 15.1g to 20g, more than 20g), type of device (wearable and implantable), rechargeability (rechargeable and non-rechargeable), life span (short shelf life, medium shelf life and long shelf life) and application (cardiovascular devices, diagnostic devices, drug delivery devices, hearing aids, neuromodulators, patient monitoring devices, ocular devices and others). It also includes details of companies developing medical device batteries, along with information on year of establishment, company size, location of headquarters and highlights the leading developers, in terms of number of offerings.



Chapter 5 presents a detailed competitiveness analysis of medical device batteries based on various relevant parameters, such as supplier power (based on the experience / expertise of the developer) and key product specifications (battery chemistry, voltage, capacity, weight, type of device, rechargeability, life span and application).



Chapter 6 features detailed profiles of the prominent companies that develop medical device batteries in North America. Each company profile features a brief overview of the company, its financial information (if available), information on its product portfolio, recent developments and an informed future outlook.



Chapter 7 features detailed profiles of the prominent companies that develop medical device batteries in Europe. Each company profile features a brief overview of the company, its financial information (if available), information on its product portfolio, recent developments and an informed future outlook.



Chapter 8 features detailed profiles of the prominent companies that develop medical device batteries in Asia Pacific. Each company profile features a brief overview of the company, its financial information (if available), information on its product portfolio, recent developments and an informed future outlook.



Chapter 9 presents a list of 50+ wearable, medical device developers, along with information year of establishment, company size, location of headquarters, device developed, type of device (continuous glucose monitoring devices, patch pump / injectors, insulin pumps and infusion pump / injectors), device usability (disposable, reusable and reusable (disposable components)) and stage of development (pre-clinical, under development and marketed), which are deemed to be likely partners for battery developers in the foreseen future.



Chapter 10 provides an in-depth patent analysis to provide an overview of how the industry is evolving from the R&D perspective. For this analysis, we considered those patents that have been filed / granted related to medical device batteries till August 2020, taking into consideration parameters, such as type of patent, publication year, geographical region, CPC symbols, emerging focus areas, type of device and leading industry players (in terms of size of intellectual property portfolio). It also includes a patent benchmarking analysis and a detailed valuation analysis.



Chapter 11 presents an insightful market forecast analysis, highlighting the future potential of medical device batteries till the year 2030. In order to provide details on the future opportunity, our projections have been segmented across important market segments, namely [A] battery chemistry (lithium based, zinc air based, nickel based and others), [B] type of device (wearable and implantable), [C] rechargeability (rechargeable and non-rechargeable), [D] application (hearing aids, patient monitoring devices, drug delivery devices, cardiovascular devices and others) and [E] key geographies (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Latin America, and Rest of the World).



Chapter 12 summarizes the overall report. In this chapter, we have provided a list of key takeaways from the report, and expressed our independent opinion related to the research and analysis described in the previous chapters.



Chapter 13 is a collection of interview transcripts of the discussions held with key stakeholders in this market. In this chapter, we have presented the details of interviews held with Jeff Sather (Vice President, Technology and Customer Solutions, Cymbet) and Hongyan Ning (Sales and Marketing Manager, Enfucell).



Chapter 14 is an appendix, which provides tabulated data and numbers for all the figures provided in the report.



Chapter 15 is an appendix, which contains the list of companies and organizations mentioned in the report.

