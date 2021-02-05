Dublin, Feb. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Water Automation and Instrumentation Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The water automation and instrumentation market was valued at USD 17.083 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 31.258 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 12.73% over the forecast period (2021 - 2026). The increase in the trend of automation is expected to drive the water automation and instrumentation market in the forecast period.



The major challenges that come in water distribution will be the supply of water as well as its conservation, the regulatory requirements, the operational and energy efficiency, integration of the new updated infrastructure, and remote access control. Currently, all these challenges have been addressed through water automation and integrated control systems that control the process monitors and the motors, as well as provide vital information about the activities going on.



The water instrumentation solutions, like liquid analyzers and level transmitters, are helping the chemical and pharmaceutical industries maintain precision. Although the high prices of sensors might hamper the market, the reduced operational costs owing to their use is expected to bring down the total cost of ownership.



The governments are imposing regulations to prevent the depletion of potable water resources. However, there is a lack of skilled liveware. This is a medium-term challenge for this industry, as there is a lack of personnel with proper knowledge of handling the instrumentation of the water automation, such as SCADA, PLC, DCS, and others.



Key Market Trends



Pressure Transmitter to Witness a Significant Growth Rate

A pressure transmitter provides diagnostic functions, including monitoring heat traces and detecting blockage in lines for the process interface. Typically, these transmitters measure absolute pressure, differential pressure, and temperature. In many cases, these values produce a mass flow measurement.

There are three types of pressure measurements, such as gauge pressure, absolute pressure, and differential pressure. The pressure transmitters measure these three types of pressures and the output signal is measured through current (4 to 20mA) rather than the voltage.

The pressure transmitters that are available in wireless and becoming more engaging, especially for new installations. A Wireless transmitter is installed in hard to reach locations, and they typically offer lower installation costs by eliminating wiring costs.

the pressure transmitters are widely used in the end-user sectors, like water consumption and wastewater, oil and gas, chemical, refining, and power.

As water consumption is increasing exponentially across various countries, different types of pressure transmitters, such as suspension, submersible, hydrostatic, and differential pressure transmitters are used for water level measurement. In Germany, per capita water consumption is increasing significantly, which demands the usage of pressure transmitter in the market.

North America to Account for Significant Market Share

North America has invested significantly in wastewater treatment and has also invested heavily to expand the existing projects and start new projects. The region houses some major plants (like Deer Island Sewage Treatment Plant, Stickney Water Reclamation Plant, etc.), which are some of the largest treatment plants in the world.

These treatment plants are looking to make their process as efficient as possible to ensure no water loss or pollution. In order to keep up with the growing demands, these plants are adopting water automation and instrumentation techniques.

Similarly, the Department of Environment Protection, New York City, manages a significant number of programs to address some of the pressing concerns that threaten the United States' water environment.

The country has seen increasing adoption of pollution control programs, such as 'The industrial pretreatment program' and PERC reduction program. These programs involve the cleaning of perchloroethylene discharges in the sewer systems.

Competitive Landscape



The major players, include ABB Group, Siemens AG, Schneider Electric SE, GE Corporation, Rockwell Automation Inc., Mitsubishi Motors Corporation, Emerson Electric, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Endress+ Hauser Pvt. Ltd, EurotekIndia, Phoenix Contact, NALCO, MJK Automation, and Blue Water Automation. As the market is fragmented, there is a major competition between the major players. Therefore, the market concentration is expected to be low.

February 2018 - The new Allen-Bradley SMC-50 smart motor controller, with an internal bypass from Rockwell Automation, brought greater operational control over motor starts and stops. As an extension of the soft starter family, the SMC-50 smart motor controller delivers greater functionality and efficiency across the industries.

Reasons to Purchase this report:

The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

3 months of analyst support

Key Topics Covered:



1 INTRODUCTION



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Government Regulation to Save Water Resources and Energy

4.3.2 Increase in Adoption of Smart Water Technologies

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Lack of Skilled Personnel to Operate Instrumentation

4.5 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Water Automation Solution

5.1.1 DCS

5.1.2 SCADA

5.1.3 PLC

5.1.4 IAM

5.1.5 HMI

5.1.6 Other Water Automation Solutions

5.2 By Water Instrumentation Solution

5.2.1 Pressure Transmitter

5.2.2 Level Transmitter

5.2.3 Temperature Transmitter

5.2.4 Liquid Analyzers

5.2.5 Gas Analyzers

5.2.6 Leakage Detection Systems

5.2.7 Density Measurement

5.2.8 Other Water Instrumentation Solutions

5.3 By End-user Industry

5.3.1 Chemical

5.3.2 Manufacturing

5.3.3 Food and Beverages

5.3.4 Utilities

5.3.5 Paper and Pulp

5.3.6 Other End-user Industries

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 United States

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 United Kingdom

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Italy

5.4.2.5 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.3.1 Australia

5.4.3.2 China

5.4.3.3 Japan

5.4.3.4 India

5.4.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Latin America

5.4.5 Middle-East & Africa

5.4.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.4.5.2 United Arab Emirates

5.4.5.3 Rest of Middle-East & Africa



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 ABB Group

6.1.2 Siemens AG

6.1.3 Schneider Electric SE

6.1.4 GE Corporation

6.1.5 Rockwell Automation Inc.

6.1.6 Mitsubishi Motors Corporation

6.1.7 Emerson Electric

6.1.8 Yokogawa Electric Corporation

6.1.9 Endress + Hauser Pvt. Ltd

6.1.10 Eurotek India

6.1.11 Phoenix Contact

6.1.12 NALCO

6.1.13 MJK Automation

6.1.14 Blue Water Automation



7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS



8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5kqepd

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900