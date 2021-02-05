Dublin, Feb. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Water Automation and Instrumentation Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The water automation and instrumentation market was valued at USD 17.083 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 31.258 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 12.73% over the forecast period (2021 - 2026). The increase in the trend of automation is expected to drive the water automation and instrumentation market in the forecast period.
The major challenges that come in water distribution will be the supply of water as well as its conservation, the regulatory requirements, the operational and energy efficiency, integration of the new updated infrastructure, and remote access control. Currently, all these challenges have been addressed through water automation and integrated control systems that control the process monitors and the motors, as well as provide vital information about the activities going on.
The water instrumentation solutions, like liquid analyzers and level transmitters, are helping the chemical and pharmaceutical industries maintain precision. Although the high prices of sensors might hamper the market, the reduced operational costs owing to their use is expected to bring down the total cost of ownership.
The governments are imposing regulations to prevent the depletion of potable water resources. However, there is a lack of skilled liveware. This is a medium-term challenge for this industry, as there is a lack of personnel with proper knowledge of handling the instrumentation of the water automation, such as SCADA, PLC, DCS, and others.
Key Market Trends
Pressure Transmitter to Witness a Significant Growth Rate
North America to Account for Significant Market Share
Competitive Landscape
The major players, include ABB Group, Siemens AG, Schneider Electric SE, GE Corporation, Rockwell Automation Inc., Mitsubishi Motors Corporation, Emerson Electric, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Endress+ Hauser Pvt. Ltd, EurotekIndia, Phoenix Contact, NALCO, MJK Automation, and Blue Water Automation. As the market is fragmented, there is a major competition between the major players. Therefore, the market concentration is expected to be low.
Key Topics Covered:
1 INTRODUCTION
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Government Regulation to Save Water Resources and Energy
4.3.2 Increase in Adoption of Smart Water Technologies
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Lack of Skilled Personnel to Operate Instrumentation
4.5 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Force Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Water Automation Solution
5.1.1 DCS
5.1.2 SCADA
5.1.3 PLC
5.1.4 IAM
5.1.5 HMI
5.1.6 Other Water Automation Solutions
5.2 By Water Instrumentation Solution
5.2.1 Pressure Transmitter
5.2.2 Level Transmitter
5.2.3 Temperature Transmitter
5.2.4 Liquid Analyzers
5.2.5 Gas Analyzers
5.2.6 Leakage Detection Systems
5.2.7 Density Measurement
5.2.8 Other Water Instrumentation Solutions
5.3 By End-user Industry
5.3.1 Chemical
5.3.2 Manufacturing
5.3.3 Food and Beverages
5.3.4 Utilities
5.3.5 Paper and Pulp
5.3.6 Other End-user Industries
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North America
5.4.1.1 United States
5.4.1.2 Canada
5.4.2 Europe
5.4.2.1 Germany
5.4.2.2 United Kingdom
5.4.2.3 France
5.4.2.4 Italy
5.4.2.5 Rest of Europe
5.4.3 Asia-Pacific
5.4.3.1 Australia
5.4.3.2 China
5.4.3.3 Japan
5.4.3.4 India
5.4.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.4.4 Latin America
5.4.5 Middle-East & Africa
5.4.5.1 Saudi Arabia
5.4.5.2 United Arab Emirates
5.4.5.3 Rest of Middle-East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 ABB Group
6.1.2 Siemens AG
6.1.3 Schneider Electric SE
6.1.4 GE Corporation
6.1.5 Rockwell Automation Inc.
6.1.6 Mitsubishi Motors Corporation
6.1.7 Emerson Electric
6.1.8 Yokogawa Electric Corporation
6.1.9 Endress + Hauser Pvt. Ltd
6.1.10 Eurotek India
6.1.11 Phoenix Contact
6.1.12 NALCO
6.1.13 MJK Automation
6.1.14 Blue Water Automation
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
