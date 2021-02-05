Dublin, Feb. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Knee Braces Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher has been monitoring the knee braces market and it is poised to grow by $115.68 million during 2021-2025 progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period. The report on knee braces market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the high incidence of meniscus injuries and medical tourism and government initiatives in orthopedics.



The knee braces market analysis includes end-user segment, type segment and geographical landscapes. This study identifies the growing incidence of road accidents as one of the prime reasons driving the knee braces market growth during the next few years.



The report on knee braces market covers the following areas:

Knee braces market sizing

Knee braces market forecast

Knee braces market industry analysis

The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading knee braces market vendors that include 3M Co., Colfax Corp., DeRoyal Industries Inc., Essity Aktiebolag (publ), Fillauer LLC, medi GmbH & Co. KG, Mueller Sports Medicine Inc., Orthofix Medical Inc., Ossur hf., and REH4MAT Slawomir Wronski. Also, the knee braces market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4. Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Hospitals and diagnostic centers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Orthopedic clinics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

6. Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Functional knee braces - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Prophylactic knee braces - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Unloader knee braces - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Rehabilitative knee braces - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Type

7. Customer landscape



8. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

9. Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

10. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

3M Co.

Colfax Corp.

DeRoyal Industries Inc.

Essity Aktiebolag (publ)

Fillauer LLC

medi GmbH & Co. KG

Mueller Sports Medicine Inc.

Orthofix Medical Inc.

Ossur hf.

REH4MAT Slawomir Wronski

11. Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

