PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rubrik, the Cloud Data Management Company, today announced a record-setting year and best-ever Q4, which closed on January 31, 2021. Key highlights at the close of fiscal include:



Rapid global growth : Rubrik has more than 1,600 employees in more than 18 countries

Customer expansion of Rubrik products : Rubrik now has more than 200 customers spending $1M+ on its leading data management products

Customer base and new logos increase: More than 3,200 global customers have chosen Rubrik

More than 3,200 global customers have chosen Rubrik Product momentum and innovation: The company expanded unstructured data management capabilities with Igneous IP acquisition in December 2020 and launched Andes 5.3 in November 2020, which allows businesses to modernize and automate, extend to the cloud and mitigate risk around their soaring volumes of data

Today, more than 3,200 customers around the world have trusted Rubrik with their most valuable asset - their data - and the company notably serves three of the four Fortune 100 telecom companies, two of the five Fortune 100 defense and aerospace companies, two of the three Fortune 100 specialty retailers, one of the three Fortune 100 healthcare wholesalers, and four of the 6 Fortune 100 property and casualty (stock) insurance companies.

Rubrik also celebrates several recent milestone achievements as a company, including the industry recognition of being named a Leader in Gartner’s 2020 Magic Quadrant for Data Center Backup & Recovery Solutions and recently being recognized as a 2021 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Data Center Backup & Recovery Solutions . Rubrik was also named in the Top 10 in the Forbes Cloud 100 list for 2020.

To further accelerate this rapid growth and industry leadership, Rubrik announces the appointment of Brian McCarthy as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). McCarthy will be responsible for driving Rubrik’s global go-to-market strategy and further scaling the company in the enterprise. McCarthy is an accomplished executive with progressive sales and leadership experience building and leading talented teams to achieve hyper-growth scale. He replaces Brett Shirk who leaves Rubrik to pursue new opportunities.

“We continue to experience tremendous growth, surpassing our annual and Q4 revenue targets. I am eager to welcome Brian as our CRO as we enter into the next stage as a company and advance our market leadership,” said Bipul Sinha, CEO and co-founder of Rubrik. “Brian’s deep SaaS and enterprise sales expertise will be instrumental in achieving our goals and continuing our rapid expansion in the next year and beyond.”

McCarthy joins Rubrik from ThoughtSpot, where he led the Sales, Services and Customer Success organizations, as Chief Revenue Officer. Prior to that, he held senior sales leadership roles with AppDynamics as GVP of Sales, which was acquired by Cisco, and QlikTech, where he served as President of the Americas.

“I’ve been closely watching Rubrik and have admired the company and its incredible growth,” said McCarthy. “Throughout my career I’ve had the opportunity to lead sales and market strategy for a number of high growth companies, and I see an incredible opportunity to further scale Rubrik to meet the escalating global customer demand."

McCarthy’s hire comes on the heels of several marquee appointments at Rubrik in the last year. Dan Rogers was named the company’s first president, following his leadership as CMO at both ServiceNow and Symantec, and previous executive roles at Salesforce and AWS. Kiran Choudary was named CFO, following his role leading Atlassian through their successful IPO. And Co-founder and CTO of Rubrik, Arvind Nithrakashyap, who has been pivotal to the strategic direction of the company since its inception, was recently appointed to head Rubrik’s engineering team, leading future product innovation.

About Rubrik

Rubrik, the Cloud Data Management Company, enables enterprises to maximize value from data that is increasingly fragmented across data centers and clouds. Rubrik delivers a single, policy-driven platform for data recovery, governance, compliance, and cloud mobility. For more information, visit www.rubrik.com and follow @rubrikInc on Twitter.

Rubrik is a registered trademark of Rubrik, Inc. Other marks may be trademarks of their respective owners.