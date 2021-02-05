Middlefield Canadian Income PCC (the "Company")

Including Middlefield Canadian Income – GBP PC (the “Fund”), a cell of the Company

Registered No: 93546

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138007ENW3JEJXC8658

APPOINTMENT OF DIRECTOR

The Board of the Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms Kate Anderson as a non-executive director of the Company, subject to the consent of the Jersey Financial Services Commission.

Ms Anderson is a partner of Voisin Law in Jersey and head of the regulatory and collective investment fund and the banking and finance practices. Her regulatory and funds practice specialises in the legal, regulatory and corporate governance aspects of investment funds, holding companies and managers. In recent years she has joined a number of working groups related to these areas, including the consultation group for the restatement of the Jersey Law of Contract, the working group tasked with updating the Limited Partnership (Jersey) Law to improve its functionality when used with funds and the Jersey Finance Community of Interest group on sustainable investment. Since 2008 Kate has sat on a number of collective investment fund and fund manager/general partner boards.

She does not hold and has not held within the five years prior to the date of this announcement any directorships or partnerships of publicly quoted companies.

As at the date of this announcement, Ms Anderson and persons closely associated with her are not beneficially interested in any redeemable participating preference shares in the Fund.

Michael Phair, Chairman of the Company, and Dean Orrico, a director of the Company and President of Middlefield International Limited, said: “We are delighted to welcome Ms Anderson to the Company. We have no doubt that her extensive experience and sector knowledge within the investment company arena, together with her legal expertise in the fields of funds, banking and finance, corporate and commercial, and capital markets will be of considerable support to the Fund as we continue to focus on providing stable income and capital growth to our shareholders. We look forward to Kate’s future contribution to the Fund.”

There is no information concerning Ms Anderson which is required to be disclosed pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.13 R (2) to (6) inclusive and the Board consider her to be independent on appointment per the AIC Code of Corporate Governance.

Enquiries:

Chris Bougourd

JTC Fund Solutions (Guernsey) Limited

Assistant Secretary

Tel.: 01481 702400

Dean Orrico

President

Middlefield International Limited

Tel.: 01203 7094016

END OF ANNOUNCEMENT