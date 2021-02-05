Icelandair Group will publish its results for the fourth quarter of 2020 on Monday 8 February 2021. An investor presentation will be webcasted in Icelandic in relation to the disclosure of the results at 8:30 am on 9 February 2021 at: http://www.icelandairgroup.is/investors/reports-and-presentations/webcast-next/ .

The presentation materials will be available after the meeting on the website: http://icelandairgroup.is and under company news on http://www.nasdaqomxnordic.com/news/companynews