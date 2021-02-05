Dublin, Feb. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Security Robots Market 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



After analyzing the global security robots market in detail, the author has concluded that this industry is likely to display an upward trend, with a CAGR of 9.35% in terms of revenue in the forecasting years between 2021 and 2028.



Robots are increasingly being used in security and surveillance applications. They are steadily making their way into the surveillance market, for purposes like patrolling shopping malls, college campuses, parking lots, and other public areas. Recent technological developments in a broad range of sensors and their miniaturization, as well as a rise in investments in these robots, are driving growth in the studied market.



However, the rising concerns about intrusion to privacy, the rigid nature of regulations, and the lack of availability of high-quality and reliable solutions are hampering the development of this part. However, on the bright side, growth in automation and an increase in defense and security expenditure in developing economies are creating lucrative growth avenues.



REGIONAL OUTLOOK



The global market for security robots spans across Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, North America, and Latin America.



The Asia-Pacific region is expected to become the fastest-growing market for security robots, globally. It is one of the most lucrative markets worldwide. The region has witnessed a rise in the demand for both commercial as well as government security robots. The reasons for the rise in demand are the geopolitical tensions among nations and a rise in their military budgets. For instance, some of the prominent economies of the region, like China and India, have significantly raised their military budgets. This is creating new opportunities for players wanting to invest in this market. Such factors are driving the growth of the security robots market in the APAC.



COMPETITIVE OUTLOOK



The companies that have been mentioned in the security robots market report include DJI, Leonardo SpA, Qinetiq Group Plc, Thales SA, Cobham Plc, Aerovironment Inc, Recon Robotics Inc, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Robotex Inc, Elbit Systems Limited, BAE Systems Plc, Knight Scope, SMP Robotics, and Boston Dynamics Inc.



Leonardo SpA designs, develops, markets, and sells helicopters, electronics, and defense & security systems. It also manufactures products for aeronautics, space, and other businesses in Europe, North America, and several countries around the world. The company caters its products to end-users in the commercial, public service, and defense & security industries. Leonardo SpA has diversified geographical operations. It has 180 sites preset in 20 countries around the world, of which 83 are production facilities. The company is strongly focused on R&D, which helps it deliver innovative products.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Global Security Robots Market - Summary



2. Industry Outlook

2.1. Key Insights

2.1.1. Advancements in Drone Technology

2.1.2. Increasing Demand for Ai in Security Robots

2.2. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

2.2.1. Threat of New Entrants

2.2.2. Threat of Substitute

2.2.3. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.2.4. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.2.5. Threat of Competitive Rivalry

2.3. Market Attractiveness Index

2.4. Vendor Scorecard

2.5. Key Market Strategies

2.5.1. Acquisitions

2.5.2. Product Launch

2.5.3. Partnership & Agreements

2.5.4. Business Expansion

2.6. Market Drivers

2.6.1. Increasing Usage of Robots in Security and Surveillance Applications

2.6.2. Rising Safety Concerns

2.6.3. Increasing Conflicts at Borders and Geopolitical Instabilities

2.7. Market Restraints

2.7.1. Rising Concern About Privacy Intrusion

2.7.2. Rigid Regulatory Environment in Different Regions

2.7.3. Lack of Development of High-Quality and Reliable Solutions

2.8. Market Opportunities

2.8.1. Rising Trend of Autonomous Operations

2.8.2. Increase in Defense and Security Spending by the Developing Economies



3. Global Security Robots Market Outlook - by Type of Robots

3.1. Unmanned Aerial Vehicle

3.2. Unmanned Ground Vehicle

3.3. Autonomous Underwater Vehicle



4. Global Security Robots Market Outlook - by Application

4.1. Defense & Military

4.2. Residential

4.3. Commercial

4.3.1. Surveillance and Monitoring

4.3.2. Patrolling



5. Global Security Robots Market Outlook - by Component

5.1. Camera

5.2. Sensor

5.3. Control

5.4. Navigation

5.5. Others



6. Global Security Robots Market - Regional Outlook

6.1. North America

6.1.1. Market by Type of Robots

6.1.2. Market by Application

6.1.2.1. Market by Commercial

6.1.3. Market by Component

6.1.4. Country Analysis

6.1.4.1. United States

6.1.4.2. Canada

6.2. Europe

6.2.1. Market by Type of Robots

6.2.2. Market by Application

6.2.2.1. Market by Commercial

6.2.3. Market by Component

6.2.4. Country Analysis

6.2.4.1. United Kingdom

6.2.4.2. Germany

6.2.4.3. France

6.2.4.4. Spain

6.2.4.5. Italy

6.2.4.6. Russia

6.2.4.7. Rest of Europe

6.3. Asia-Pacific

6.3.1. Market by Type of Robots

6.3.2. Market by Application

6.3.2.1. Market by Commercial

6.3.3. Market by Component

6.3.4. Country Analysis

6.3.4.1. China

6.3.4.2. Japan

6.3.4.3. India

6.3.4.4. South Korea

6.3.4.5. Asean Countries

6.3.4.6. Australia & New Zealand

6.3.4.7. Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.4. Latin America

6.4.1. Market by Type of Robots

6.4.2. Market by Application

6.4.2.1. Market by Commercial

6.4.3. Market by Component

6.4.4. Country Analysis

6.4.4.1. Brazil

6.4.4.2. Mexico

6.4.4.3. Rest of Latin America

6.5. Middle East and Africa

6.5.1. Market by Type of Robots

6.5.2. Market by Application

6.5.2.1. Market by Commercial

6.5.3. Market by Component

6.5.4. Country Analysis

6.5.4.1. United Arab Emirates

6.5.4.2. Turkey

6.5.4.3. Saudi Arabia

6.5.4.4. South Africa

6.5.4.5. Rest of Middle East & Africa



7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Lockheed Martin Corporation

7.2. Northrop Grumman Corporation

7.3. Thales Sa

7.4. Bae Systems plc

7.5. Elbit Systems Limited

7.6. Leonardo Spa

7.7. Aerovironment Inc

7.8. Knight Scope

7.9. Dji

7.10. Smp Robotics

7.11. Boston Dynamics Inc

7.12. Cobham plc

7.13. Qinetiq Group plc

7.14. Robotex Inc

7.15. Recon Robotics Inc



8. Methodology & Scope

8.1. Research Scope & Deliverables

8.2. Sources of Data

8.3. Research Methodology



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/oov1fp

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900