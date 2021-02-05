Christoph Baldegger, primary insider and member of the Board of Directors in Hofseth BioCare ASA (“HBC”), has today purchased 70,000 shares in HBC at an average price of NOK 9.294 per share.

As a result of the transaction, Mr. Baldegger holds 650,000 shares in HBC, equal to 0.18 % of the outstanding shares.

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to sections 4-2 and 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.