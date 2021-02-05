New York, Feb. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Wastewater Treatment Services Market By Type, By End User, By Treatment Type, By Service Type, By Company, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06020731/?utm_source=GNW



The Global Wastewater Treatment Services Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 6% during the forecast period.Growing requirement to treat wastewater in developed and developing countries before discharging it into the environment is one of the key factors due to which the market is anticipated to rev up during the forecast years.



The rapidly expanding manufacturing industries and regulatory requirements is further expected to bolster the growth of the market over the coming years.

The Global Wastewater Treatment Services Market is segmented based on type, end-user, treatment type, service type, company, and region.Based on end-use, the market can be categorized into the municipal, industrial and commercial.



Out of which, the municipal segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period which can be attributed to the growing population worldwide which is ultimately leading to the increased demand for treated water, since the residential wastewater is treated using municipal wastewater treatment plant.

In terms of type, the market is fragmented into design and engineering consulting, building and installation, operation and process control services, maintenance and repair services & others. Among them, the operation and process control services segment is estimated to dominate the market in the next 5 years on account of increasing environmental concerns along with rising acceptance of zero discharge policy.

The major players operating in the Global Wastewater Treatment Services Market Veolia Environment S.A., Suez, Xylem, Ecolab, Evoqua Water Technologies, Thermax Group, Wog Group, Golder Associates, SWA Water Holdings, Envirosystems Inc., Aries Chemical, BWA Water Additives UK, Bauminas Quimica, Buckman Laboratories, Cortec Corporation and others. The key market players are adopting some several competitive strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, partnership, agreements in order to expand its portfolio and regional presences.



The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of service providers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the providers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the service providers and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of the Global Wastewater Treatment Services Market by using a bottom-up approach, wherein the data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Report Scope:



In this report, the Global Wastewater Treatment Services Market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Global Wastewater Treatment Services Market, By Type:

o Design and Engineering Consulting

o Building and Installation

o Operation and Process Control Services

o Maintenance and Repair Services

o Others

• Global Wastewater Treatment Services Market, By End-User:

o Municipal

o Industrial

o Commercial

• Global Wastewater Treatment Services Market, By Treatment Type:

o Removal of acids and alkalis

o Removal of toxic materials

o Brine treatment

o Solids removal

o Oils and grease removal

o Removal of biodegradable organics

o Removal of other organics

o Others

• Global Wastewater Treatment Services Market, By Service Type:

o Public

o Private

• Global Wastewater Treatment Services Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia & CIS

o Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the Global Wastewater Treatment Services Market.



