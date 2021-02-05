Dublin, Feb. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Fashion Influencer Marketing Market By Fashion Type (Beauty & Cosmetics, Jewelry & Accessories and Apparel), By Influencer Type (Nanoinfluencers, Microinfluencers, Macroinfluencers, and Megainfluencers), By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Fashion Influencer Marketing Market size is expected to reach $9.2 billion by 2026, rising at a market growth of 38.5% CAGR during the forecast period. Influencer marketing is a kind of social media marketing that utilizes endorsements and product mentions from influencers, who have a huge dedicated social following and are considered experts in their own domain. The major reason why influencer marketing work, is because of the huge amount of trust that social influencers have built up with their followings and the recommendations from them helped brands to use it as social proof to their potential customers.



Fashion brands are adopting influencer marketing strategies to maximize their reach and capture a larger audience. Technological interruption in advertising practices and marketing strategies have supported companies to invest more efficiently in the marketing campaigns and receive a higher return on investment (ROI). Influencer marketing allowed fashion brands to boost their reach and promote their products in the most effective and innovative ways to relate to brand values. The increasing use of social media platforms, all around the world, is adding to the increasing benefits of influencer marketing for fashion brands. This aspect is estimated to further fuel the expansion of the market in the nearby future.



By Fashion Type



Based on Fashion Type, the market is segmented into Beauty & Cosmetics, Jewelry & Accessories and Apparel. The cosmetics and beauty category dominated the market in 2019. This attributed to the increasing focus of beauty and cosmetics companies on using social media platforms in extracting a positive brand image and increase sales. The chosen cosmetics often influenced by personal preference type of skin and skin tone, because of this, people rely more on influencers to provide the right advice through promotional videos or makeup tutorials.



By Influencer Type



Based on Influencer Type, the market is segmented into Nanoinfluencers, Microinfluencers, Macroinfluencers, and Megainfluencers. The nano influencer category made a revenue share in 2019. This attributed to a higher engagement rate and the ability to connect with niche audiences, hence offering brands a chance of penetrating the market effectively than before. Nano influencers also have more packed communities with their audiences and guarantee less risk of engaging with fake followers, which provides more filtered leads for companies.



By Region



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. In 2019, North America leads the market for fashion influencer marketing. This can be attributed to the increasing use of social media platforms and high-speed internet in the area. A significant revenue share in 2019 is captured by Europe, which can be attributed to the presence of many major luxury fashion brands like Yves Saint Laurent SAS, Christian Dior SE, and Chanel in the particular area.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include IZEA Worldwide, Inc., Launchmetrics, Inc., Klear, Upfluence, Inc., AspireIQ, Inc., Mavrck, InfluencerDB Tech GmbH & Co. KG, Speakr, Inc., Juliusworks, Inc. (Hypr Brands) and Socially Powerful.



