New York, Feb. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Application Testing Services Market By Service Type, By Delivery Model, By Testing Type, By Organization Size, By End User Industry, By Region, By Company, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06020730/?utm_source=GNW



The Global Application Testing Services Market is anticipated to reach USD 60 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of over 13% during the forecast period, due to rising adoption of the automation testing services in the various industries such as media, healthcare, manufacturing, etc. coupled with increasing digital transformation of businesses. Moreover, technological advancements and increasing implementation of automated application testing services to reduce operational cost are expected to fuel the growth of the market. Based on the delivery model, the market has been categorized into onshore, offshore, onsite and nearshore. Owing to the advantages, such as low operational cost and high productivity, the demand for onshore delivery model is anticipated to increase in the forecast period.

The SME segment of the application testing services market is forecast to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the rising adoption of the application testing services by the small and medium enterprises to improve their competitive position in the market. North America dominated the market for application testing services in 2020, due to the high adoption of the testing services to improve the functionality, performance, usability, and consistency of applications.



Some of the leading players in the Global Application Testing Services Market are Wipro Limited, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Tech Mahindra Limited, DXC Technology Company, Tata Consultancy Services Limited, Accenture, Infosys Ltd., Capgemini UK Plc, IBM Limited, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, etc.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022–2026



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast the market size of the Global Application Testing Services Market, in terms of value.

• To classify and forecast the Global Application Testing Services Market based on service type, delivery model, testing type, organization size, end-user industry and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Application Testing Services Market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Application Testing Services Market.

• To conduct the pricing analysis for the Global Application Testing Services Market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Application Testing Services Market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of service providers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the solution providers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the service offerings, distribution channels and presence of all major solution providers operating in the Global Application Testing Services Market.

The analyst calculated the market size of the Global Application Testing Services Market by using a bottom-up approach, where the data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Application testing service vendors and service providers

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to application testing services market

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as solution providers and partners, end-users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on the market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, the Global Application Testing Services Market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Global Application Testing Services Market, By Service Type:

o Professional

o Managed

• Global Application Testing Services Market, By Delivery Model:

o Onshore

o Offshore

o Onsite

o Nearshore

• Global Application Testing Services Market, By Testing Type:

o Compatibility Testing

o Security Testing

o Automation Testing

o Usability Testing

o Functionality Testing

o Others

• Global Application Testing Services Market, By Organization Size:

o Small & Medium Enterprises

o Large Enterprises

• Global Application Testing Services Market, By End-User Industry:

o IT & Telecom

o Healthcare and life sciences

o Manufacturing

o Retail

o Government & Public Sector

o Banking Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

o Others

• Global Application Testing Services Market, By Region:

o Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Singapore

Malaysia

o Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

o North America

United States

Mexico

Canada

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

o Middle East and Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Qatar



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the Global Application Testing Services Market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Profit Margin Analysis

• Profit margin analysis in case of direct and indirect sales channel.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06020730/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001