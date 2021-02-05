Series RIKB 31 0124RIKS 26 0216
Settlement Date 02/10/202102/10/2021
Total Amount Allocated (MM) 7,0153,400
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield) 125.326/3.450107.830/-0.058
Total Number of Bids Received 4313
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 8,8953,985
Total Number of Successful Bids 349
Number of Bids Allocated in Full 347
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated 125.326/3.450107.830/-0.058
Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated 125.700/3.410107.960/-0.083
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full 125.326/3.450107.835/-0.059
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield) 125.446/3.440107.863/-0.064
Best Bid (Price / Yield) 125.700/3.410107.960/-0.083
Worst Bid (Price / Yield) 125.040/3.480107.700/-0.033
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield) 125.386/3.440107.848/-0.062
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 %53.75 %
Bid to Cover Ratio 1.271.17