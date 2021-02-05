Dublin, Feb. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Latin America Electric Vehicle Polymers Market 2019-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher, in its report, denotes that the electric vehicle polymers market in Latin America would progress at a CAGR of 31.01% during the evaluated period 2019-2028. Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America together form the market in this region.



The electric vehicle sector's growth and government support towards EVs adoption are driving the Latin American electric vehicle polymers market. Brazil is known as one of the world's largest auto markets, with many leading companies having its base in the country. Moreover, the increase in vehicle ownership has influenced manufacturers to increase their investments in the auto industry. The government is also introducing incentives to expand the electric vehicle demand, intending to reduce greenhouse emissions. These factors will enhance the electric vehicle market growth, in turn, advancing the need for polymers. This increased need is positioning the electric vehicle polymers market in a positive direction.



In Mexico, financial incentives such as consumer tax credits have helped reduce the electric vehicles' upfront cost, resulting in their sales to surge. Additionally, the country's climate change law has guaranteed to diminish GHG emissions to a specific extent by 2030. As electric vehicles fulfill the emission standards' requirement, it is likely for the manufacturers to fast-track their production. The implementation of such reforms is projected to widen the electric vehicles market's progress in Latin America.



COMPETITIVE OUTLOOK



Leading firms in this market are Evonik Industries AG, Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC), Celanese Corporation, LyondellBasell Industries NV, China Sinopec (China Petrochemical Corporation), Solvay SA, AGC Chemicals Americas Inc, Sumitomo Chemical Company Limited, BASF SE, and Covestro AG.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Latin America Electric Vehicle Polymers Market - Summary



2. Industry Outlook

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Key Insights

2.2.1. Increased Number of Mergers and Acquisitions

2.2.2. Rise in Application of Polymers on External Body of Electric Vehicles

2.2.3. Demand for Polycarbonate and Polypropylene

2.3. Impact of Covid-19 on Electric Vehicle Polymers Market

2.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

2.4.1. Threat of New Entrants

2.4.2. Threat of Substitute

2.4.3. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.4.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.4.5. Threat of Competitive Rivalry

2.5. Market Attractiveness Index

2.6. Vendor Scorecard

2.7. Regulatory Framework Associated With Electric Vehicles

2.8. Market Drivers

2.8.1. Demand for High-Performance Polymers in Electric Vehicles

2.8.2. Policies and Incentives to Encourage Adoption of Electric Vehicles

2.9. Market Restraints

2.9.1. Uncertainty of Raw Material Prices

2.10. Market Opportunities

2.10.1. Use of Plastic Fuel Tank in Extended-Range Electric Vehicles (E-Rev)

2.10.2. Growing Electric Vehicle Industry

2.11. Market Challenges

2.11.1. Inadequate Charging Infrastructure



3. Latin America Electric Vehicle Polymers Market Outlook - by Polymer Type

3.1. Engineering Plastics

3.1.1. Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (Abs)

3.1.2. Polyamide (Pa)

3.1.3. Polycarbonate (Pc)

3.1.4. Polyurethane (Pu)

3.1.5. Polypropylene (Pp)

3.1.6. Polyvinyl Chloride (Pvc)

3.1.7. Polymethyl Methacrylate (Pmma)

3.1.8. Polyethylene (Pe)

3.1.9. Other Engineering Plastics

3.2. Elastomers

3.2.1. Rubber

3.2.2. Silicone Elastomer

3.2.3. Fluoro Elastomer

3.2.4. Other Elastomers

3.3. Other Polymer Types



4. Latin America Electric Vehicle Polymers Market Outlook - by Application

4.1. Powertrain

4.2. External

4.3. Internal



5. Latin America Electric Vehicle Polymers Market - Regional Outlook

5.1. Brazil

5.2. Mexico

5.3. Rest of Latin America



6. Competitive Landscape

6.1. AGC Chemicals Americas Inc

6.2. Arkema Sa

6.3. Asahi Kasei Corp

6.4. BASF Se

6.5. Celanese Corporation

6.6. China Sinopec (China Petrochemical Corporation)

6.7. Covestro AG

6.8. Daikin Industries Ltd

6.9. Dupont

6.10. Elkem Asa

6.11. Evonik Industries AG

6.12. Jsr Corporation

6.13. Lanxess AG

6.14. LG Chem Ltd

6.15. Lyondellbasell Industries Nv

6.16. Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

6.17. Royal Dsm Nv

6.18. Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (Sabic)

6.19. Solvay Sa

6.20. Sumitomo Chemical Company Limited



7. Research Methodology & Scope

7.1. Research Scope & Deliverables

7.2. Sources of Data

7.3. Research Methodology



