The Global Broadcast Switchers Market is expected to witness steady growth during the forecast period.The growth is primarily driven by the increasing penetration of digital television and high definition television throughout the world.



In addition to this, growth in the Global Broadcast Switchers Market can be attributed to the changing consumer preferences and supportive regulatory scenario towards digital globalization. Further, advanced technical features offered in the form of high quality streaming of live events are expected to fuel the growth of the broadcast switchers market by 2026.



Increasing number of digital channels and growing focus on production automation are some other key factors driving the Global Broadcast Switchers Market.A broadcast switcher is a hardware device, used in video or movie production.



It is used for selecting or switching different audio and video signals coming in from different sources. Broadcast switcher has become an integral part of video broadcasting which plays an important role in entire video transmission.



The Global Broadcast Switchers Market has been segmented into type, application, number of ports, port type, video resolution and region.Based on type, the market is categorized into production switchers, master control switchers and routing switchers.



The production switcher segment is anticipated to dominate the market share during the forecast period owing to the increased adoption of ultra HD technology.These kinds of switchers have combined capabilities of processing SD, HD, and 4K signals hence they are widely being adopted.



Production switchers facilitate the bringing in of numerous feeds such as presentation slides, videos, etc. and selecting the required feed to be sent live at any given moment.



Based on application, the Global Broadcast Switchers Market is segmented into studio production, production trucks, news production, sports broadcasting, post-production and others.The studio production segment held the largest market share in 2020.



However, the sports broadcasting segment is expected to undergo fastest growth by 2026 owing to the rising demand for high resolution format.



The major players operating in the Global Broadcast Switchers Market are Blackmagic Design Pty. Ltd., Broadcast Pix, Inc., Evertz Microsystems Ltd., FOR-A Company Ltd., Grass Valley USA LLC, Harris Broadcast, Ikegami Electronics U.S.A. Inc., NewTek, Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Sony Electronics, Inc. and Utah Scientific, Inc., among others. Leading companies are investing in research and development activities to launch new and innovative products in the market and to enhance their global reach.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022–2026



Objective of the Study:



• To outline, classify and estimate the Global Broadcast Switchers Market on the basis of type, application, number of ports, port type, video resolution and regional distribution.

• To study and forecast the global market size of the broadcast switchers, in terms of value.

• To project the size of the Global Broadcast Switchers Market, in terms of value, with respect to key types such as production switchers, master control switchers and routing switchers.

• To understand the regional market structure of broadcast switchers market, the Global Broadcast Switchers Market is segmented in five regions, namely – Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa and South America and forecast the market size, in terms of value.

• To identify the detailed information about the prime factors affecting the Global Broadcast Switchers Market.

• To evaluate competitor pricing, average market selling prices and margins in the Global Broadcast Switchers Market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, innovative product modifications, new entrants in the Global Broadcast Switchers Market.

• To strategically profile the leading players in the market which are involved in the manufacturing and supply of broadcast switchers worldwide.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of leading broadcast switchers manufacturers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the company personnel were also enquired about their key products, manufacturing plant location, prices of products and competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst was able to include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined of type, application, number of ports, port type, video resolution and regional presence of all major broadcast switchers manufacturers across the globe.



The analyst calculated the market size for the Global Broadcast Switchers Market by using a bottom-up approach, where the manufacturers’ value sales data for standard types were recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical sales data of respective manufacturers to arrive at the overall market size.



Various secondary sources, secondary sources directories, databases, company annual reports, white papers, investor presentations and financial reports were also used by the TechSci Research.



Key Target Audience:



• Broadcast Switchers manufacturers and suppliers

• Research organizations and consulting companies

• Trade Associations, organizations, forums and alliances related to broadcast switchers

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Industry associations

• Market research and consulting firm

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as broadcast switcher manufacturers, distributors and dealers, customers and policy makers. which market segments should be targeted over the coming years (next two to five years) in order to strategize investments and capitalize on the growth of the market segment.



Report Scope:



In this report, the Global Broadcast Switchers Market has been segmented into the following categories in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Global Broadcast Switchers Market, By Type:

o Production Switchers

o Master Control Switchers

o Routing Switchers

• Global Broadcast Switchers Market, By Application:

o Studio Production

o Production Trucks

o News Production

o Sports Broadcasting

o Post-Production

o Others

• Global Broadcast Switchers Market, By Number of Ports:

o Less than 16 Ports

o 16 to 40 Ports

o 40 to 250 Ports

o More than 250 Ports

• Global Broadcast Switchers Market, By Port Type:

o Uncompressed IP

o Coaxial

o Compressed IP

o Others (HDMI, DVI, and VGA)

• Global Broadcast Switchers Market, By Video Resolution:

o 4K

o High Definition

o Standard Definition

• Global Broadcast Switchers Market, By Geography:

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

o Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

o South America

Brazil

Colombia

Argentina



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the Global Broadcast Switchers Market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Profit Margin Analysis

• Profit margin analysis in case of direct and indirect sales channel.

