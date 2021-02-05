CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vor Biopharma (Nasdaq: VOR), a cell therapy company pioneering engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies combined with targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 9,828,017 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $18.00 per share. The gross proceeds to Vor from the offering, before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Vor, are expected to be approximately $176.9 million. In addition, Vor has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,474,202 shares of its common stock at the initial public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions. All of the shares of common stock are being offered by Vor.



The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on Friday, February 5, 2021, under the ticker symbol “VOR”. The offering is expected to close on Tuesday, February 9, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Goldman Sachs and Co. LLC, Evercore ISI, Barclays and Stifel are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

Registration statements relating to the securities being sold in this offering have been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and have become effective.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any offer or sale of, these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Vor Biopharma

Vor Biopharma is a cell therapy company that aims to transform the lives of cancer patients by pioneering eHSC therapies to create next-generation, treatment-resistant transplants that unlock the potential of targeted therapies. By removing biologically redundant proteins from eHSCs, we design these cells and their progeny to be treatment-resistant to complementary targeted therapies, thereby enabling these therapies to selectively destroy cancerous cells while sparing healthy cells.

