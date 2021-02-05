New York, Feb. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Screw Compressors Market By Type, By Stage, By Application, By End-User, By Company, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06020727/?utm_source=GNW



The Global Screw Compressors Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during the forecast period.The Global Screw Compressors Market is driven by growing need for energy-efficient screw compressor.



Moreover, advantages such as less maintenance, easy to use and low operation costs is positively impacting the growth of the market during the forecast period. Increasing investment in R&D for innovative designs coupled with the increasing demand from the end-user industries is further expected to bolster the growth of the market over the next few years.

The Global Screw Compressors Market is segmented based on type, stage, application, end-use industry, company, and region.Based on type, the market can be categorized into oil-injected screw compressors and oil-free screw compressors.



Out of which, the oil-injected screw compressors segment dominated the market in 2020 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period as well, which can be attributed to its wide use in the industries including road side construction, mining & processing plants, among others in order to reduce costly downtime and production delays.

Based on the end-use industry, the market is fragmented into oil & gas, chemicals & petrochemicals, food & beverage, automotive, power plants, mining & metals and others. Among them, the automotive segment is projected to lead the screw compressors market during the forecast period owing to growing use of screw compressors for onshore and offshore applications.

The major players operating in the Global Screw Compressors Market are Atlas Copco AB, Ingersoll Rand PLC, GE Oil & Gas, Gardner Denver, Inc., Siemens AG, Hitachi Ltd., Man SE, Kobe Steel Ltd., Howden Group Ltd., Boge Kompressoren and others. The key market players are adopting some competitive strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, partnership, agreements in order to expand their geographic reach and to increase their customer basis.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022–2026



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and estimate the market size of the Global Screw Compressors Market from 2016 to 2019.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of the Global Screw Compressors Market from 2020 to 2026 and growth rate until 2026.

• To classify and forecast the Global Screw Compressors Market based on type, stage, application, end-user industry, company and regional distribution.

• To identify dominant region or segment in the Global Screw Compressors Market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Screw Compressors Market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Screw Compressors Market.

• To conduct pricing analysis for the Global Screw Compressors Market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Screw Compressors Market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in the Global Screw Compressors Market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturerss which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of the Global Screw Compressors Market by using a bottom-up approach, wherein the data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Screw compressors manufacturers

• Market research and consulting firms

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to screw compressors

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on the market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, the Global Screw Compressors Market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Global Screw Compressors Market, By Type:

o Oil-injected Screw Compressors

o Oil-Free Screw Compressors

• Global Screw Compressors Market, By Stage:

o Single-Stage

o Multi-Stage

• Global Screw Compressors Market, By Application:

o Stationary

o Portable

• Global Screw Compressors Market, By End-User:

o Oil & Gas

o Chemicals & Petrochemicals

o Food & Beverage

o Automotive

o Power Plants

o Mining & Metals

o Others

• Global Screw Compressors Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

o Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the Global Screw Compressors Market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

