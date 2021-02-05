New York, Feb. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Time Sensitive Networking Market By Component, By Application, By Company, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06020723/?utm_source=GNW



The Global Time Sensitive Networking Market is expected to grow at an impressive rate during the forecast period.The Global Time Sensitive Networking Market is driven by the increasing interest in the industrial IoT and its related data, the high demand for the industrial automation application from the various segment such as machine-to-machine communication and motion control applications.



Additionally, supportive government policies and regulations pertaining to safety and environmental hazards can further propel the market growth through 2026.Furthermore, increasing investments and new product launches by the key vendors operating in the market is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market growth over next few years.



However, inability of time sensitive networking standards to provide customized solutions can hamper the market growth over the next few years.



The Global Time Sensitive Networking Market is segmented based on component, application, company and region.Based on component, the market can be fragmented into switches, hubs, routers & gateways, controller & processors, isolators & convertors, connectors, communication interfaces and others.



The switches segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period on account of the increased usage of time sensitive networking enabled switches in various end-user applications.Based on application, the market can be categorized into industrial automation, power & energy, automotive, transportation, oil & gas, aerospace and others.



The automotive segment is expected to dominate the market because time sensitive networking uses deterministic ethernet which helps to make wiring harness affordable and light in weight.



Regionally, the Global Time Sensitive Networking Market has been segmented into various regions including Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa.Among these regions, North America is expected to dominate the overall time sensitive networking market owing to the increased penetration of the industrial automation solutions.



Additionally, increasing use of time sensitive networking in the industrial manufacturing and 4.0 applications.



The major players operating in the Global Time Sensitive Networking Market are Cisco Systems, Inc., NXP Semiconductor N.V., Marvell Component Group Ltd., Microsemi Corporation, Intel Corporation, National Instruments Corporation, Xilinx, Inc., Analog Devices, Inc., Broadcom Limited, Belden Inc. and others. Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new service developments.



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and estimate the market size of the Global Time Sensitive Networking Market from 2016 to 2019.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of the Global Time Sensitive Networking Market from 2020 to 2026 and growth rate until 2026.

• To classify and forecast the Global Time Sensitive Networking Market based on component, application, company and regional distribution.

• To identify dominant region or segment in the Global Time Sensitive Networking Market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Time Sensitive Networking Market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Time Sensitive Networking Market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Time Sensitive Networking Market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in the Global Time Sensitive Networking Market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of service providers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the service providers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the service providers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of the Global Time Sensitive Networking Market by using a bottom-up approach, wherein the data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Time sensitive networking service provider companies

• Market research and consulting firms

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to time sensitive networking

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as service providers, suppliers and partners, end-users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on the market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, the Global Time Sensitive Networking Market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Global Time Sensitive Networking Market, By Component:

o Switches

o Hubs

o Routers & Gateways

o Controller & Processors

o Isolators & Convertors

o Connectors

o Communication Interfaces

o Others

• Global Time Sensitive Networking Market, By Application:

o Industrial Automation

o Power & Energy

o Automotive

o Transportation

o Oil & Gas

o Aerospace

o Others

• Global Time Sensitive Networking Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

o Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Kuwait

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the Global Time Sensitive Networking Market.



