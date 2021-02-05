Dublin, Feb. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Dental Partnering 2010-2020: Deal Trends, Players and Financials" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Dental Partnering 2010 to 2020 provides the full collection of Dental disease deals signed between the world's pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies since 2010.
Most of the deals included within the report occur when a licensee obtains a right or an option right to license a licensor's product or technology. More often these days these deals tend to be multi-component including both a collaborative R&D and a commercialization of outcomes element.
The report takes readers through the comprehensive Dental disease deal trends, key players and top deal values allowing the understanding of how, why and under what terms companies are currently entering Dental deals.
The report presents financial deal terms values for Dental deals, where available listing by overall headline values, upfront payments, milestones and royalties enabling readers to analyse and benchmark the value of current deals.
In addition, a comprehensive appendix is provided with each report of all Dental partnering deals signed and announced since 2010. The appendices are organized by company A-Z, stage of development at signing, deal type (collaborative R&D, co-promotion, licensing etc) and technology type. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.
The report also includes numerous tables and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in Dental partnering and dealmaking since 2010.
Report scope
Global Dental Partnering 2010 to 2020 is intended to provide the reader with an in-depth understanding and access to Dental trends and structure of deals entered into by leading companies worldwide.
Global Dental Partnering 2010 to 2020 includes:
The report includes deals for the following indications: Dental caries, Mouth ulcer, Mucositis, Periodontal disease, Oral health, Xerostomia, plus other dental indications.
In Global Dental Partnering 2010 to 2020, available deals and contracts are listed by:
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Chapter 1 - Introduction
Chapter 2 - Trends in Dental dealmaking
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Dental partnering over the years
2.3. Dental partnering by deal type
2.4. Dental partnering by industry sector
2.5. Dental partnering by stage of development
2.6. Dental partnering by technology type
2.7. Dental partnering by therapeutic indication
Chapter 3 -Financial deal terms for Dental partnering
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Disclosed financials terms for Dental partnering
3.3. Dental partnering headline values
3.4. Dental deal upfront payments
3.5. Dental deal milestone payments
3.6. Dental royalty rates
Chapter 4 - Leading Dental deals and dealmakers
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Most active in Dental partnering
4.3. List of most active dealmakers in Dental
4.4. Top Dental deals by value
Chapter 5 - Dental contract document directory
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Dental partnering deals where contract document available
Chapter 6 - Dental dealmaking by therapeutic target
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Deals by Dental therapeutic target
Appendices
Appendix 1 - Directory of Dental deals by company A-Z 2010 to 2020
Appendix 2 - Directory of Dental deals by deal type 2010 to 2020
Appendix 3 - Directory of Dental deals by stage of development 2010 to 2020
Appendix 4 - Directory of Dental deals by technology type 2010 to 2020
Further reading on dealmaking
Companies Mentioned
