The Global Antibody Partnering Terms and Agreements 2014 to 2020 report provides comprehensive understanding and unprecedented access to the Antibody partnering deals and agreements entered into by the worlds leading healthcare companies.
The report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter Antibody partnering deals. The majority of deals are discovery or development stage whereby the licensee obtains a right or an option right to license the licensors Antibody technology. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and commercialization of outcomes.
Understanding the flexibility of a prospective partner's negotiated deals terms provides critical insight into the negotiation process in terms of what you can expect to achieve during the negotiation of terms. Whilst many smaller companies will be seeking details of the payments clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered - contract documents provide this insight where press releases do not.
This report contains over 1,600 links to online copies of actual Antibody deals and contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners. Contract documents provide the answers to numerous questions about a prospective partner's flexibility on a wide range of important issues, many of which will have a significant impact on each party's ability to derive value from the deal.
In addition, a comprehensive appendix is provided organized by Antibody partnering company A-Z, deal type definitions and Antibody partnering agreements example. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.
The report also includes numerous tables and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in Antibody partnering and dealmaking since 2014.
In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about partnering in the research, development and commercialization of Antibody technologies and products.
Key benefits
Global Antibody Partnering Terms and Agreements 2014 to 2020 provides the reader with the following key benefits:
Available contracts are listed by:
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Chapter 1 - Introduction
Chapter 2 - Trends in antibody dealmaking
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Antibody partnering over the years
2.3. Most active antibody dealmakers
2.4. Antibody partnering by deal type
2.5. Antibody partnering by therapy area
2.6. Deal terms for antibody partnering
2.6.1 Antibody partnering headline values
2.6.2 Antibody deal upfront payments
2.6.3 Antibody deal milestone payments
2.6.4 Antibody royalty rates
Chapter 3 - Leading antibody deals
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Top antibody deals by value
Chapter 4 - Most active antibody dealmakers
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Most active antibody dealmakers
4.3. Most active antibody partnering company profiles
Chapter 5 - Antibody contracts dealmaking directory
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Antibody contracts dealmaking directory
Chapter 6 - Antibody dealmaking by technology type
Chapter 7 - Partnering resource center
7.1. Online partnering
7.2. Partnering events
7.3. Further reading on dealmaking
Appendices
