The Global Telepresence Robots Market is expected to grow at a formidable rate of around 15% during the forecast period.The Global Telepresence Robots Market is driven by the extensive use of these robots across various enterprises.



These robots help the organizations in virtual meetings, organizing teleconferences and remote management of employees.Also, telepresence robots help business collaborate with each other without any need of travelling thereby saving the cost for the organization.



This in turn is expected to positively influence the market growth.Additionally, these robots provide flexibility and convenience to the users thereby propelling the market through 2026.



Furthermore, increasing investments and new product launches by the major vendors operating in the market is further expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market growth over the next few years. However, high cost of installation and maintenance can hamper the market growth through 2026. Besides, technical glitches lead to operational failure thereby impeding the market growth.



The Global Telepresence Robots Market is segmented based on component, type, application, company and region.Based on type, the market can be bifurcated into stationary and mobile.



The mobile segment is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period on account of their widespread application in the various sectors such as defense & security, surveillance, among others.Based on application, the market can be fragmented into education, healthcare, enterprise, homecare and others.



The healthcare segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.This can be ascribed to the growing geriatric population suffering from various chronic and infectious diseases but who wishes to live independently.



These telepresence robots help in remote monitoring of such patients, provide them regular medicine reminders, helps them connect to doctors & nurses as per the requirement, among others.



Regionally, the Global Telepresence Robots Market has been segmented into various regions including Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa.Among these regions, North America is expected to dominate the overall telepresence robots market owing to the early adoption of technologies in the region.



Additionally, the presence of major players in the region is further propelling the market growth.



The major players operating in the Global Telepresence Robots Market are Double Robotics, Inbot Technology, Suitable Technologies, Mantaro Networks, VGo Communications, InTouch Technologies, Qihan Technology, Amy Robotics, Anybots, SuperDroid Robots and others.Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services in order to stay competitive in the market.



Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new service developments.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022–2026



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and estimate the market size of the Global Telepresence Robots Market from 2016 to 2019.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of the Global Telepresence Robots Market from 2020 to 2026 and growth rate until 2026.

• To classify and forecast the Global Telepresence Robots Market based on component, type, application, company and regional distribution.

• To identify dominant region or segment in the Global Telepresence Robots Market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Telepresence Robots Market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Telepresence Robots Market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Telepresence Robots Market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in the Global Telepresence Robots Market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of the Global Telepresence Robots Market by using a bottom-up approach, wherein the data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Telepresence robots manufacturers/ suppliers/ distributors

• Market research and consulting firms

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to telepresence robots

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers and partners, end-users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on the market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, the Global Telepresence Robots Market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Global Telepresence Robots Market, By Component:

o Head

Camera

Display

Speaker

Microphone

o Body

Power Source

Sensors & Control System

Others

• Global Telepresence Robots Market, By Type:

o Stationary

o Mobile

• Global Telepresence Robots Market, By Application:

o Education

o Healthcare

o Enterprise

o Homecare

o Others

• Global Telepresence Robots Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

o Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Kuwait

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the Global Telepresence Robots Market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

