The Global Telecom Order Management Market is expected to grow at an impressive rate during the forecast period.The Global Telecom Order Management Market is driven by the adoption of emerging technologies such as AI, machine learning, big data analytics solution, among others.



Additionally, telecom order management helps organizations to manage their services and improve customer satisfaction and experience.Furthermore, associated benefits such as affordability, increase in uptime of various services, centralized platform, among others are expected to propel the market growth.



However, dearth of skilled professionals to manage the orders can hamper the growth of the market through 2026. Besides, lack of standardization can further impede the market growth over the next few years.



The Global Telecom Order Management Market is segmented based on component, deployment mode, organization size, product type, network type, company and region.Based on component, the market can be bifurcated into solution and service.



The solution segment is expected to dominate the market on account of their affordability, faster deployment and ease of use.Based on deployment mode, the market can be divided into on-premise and cloud.



The cloud segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.This can be accredited to the associated benefits of cloud such as flexibility, scalability, 24/7 availability, reduced operational costs, auto-update feature, large data storage capabilities, among others.



Based on organization size, the market can be spilt into large enterprises and SMEs. The large enterprises segment is expected to dominate the market owing to the capabilities of these enterprises to invest heavily on infrastructural development activities. Based on product type, the market can be fragmented into customer order management, service order management and service inventory management. The customer order management is expected to dominate the market on account of its cost effectiveness and role in overall efficiency improvement.



Regionally, the Global Telecom Order Management Market has been segmented into various regions including Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa.Among these regions, Asia Pacific is expected to register significant growth in the overall telecom order management market owing to the ongoing digital transformation in countries like China and India.



Additionally, the growing demand for managed IT services further fuels the market growth in the region.



The major players operating in the Global Telecom Order Management Market IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Cognizant, Ericsson, Fujitsu Limited, Pegasystems Inc., Infosys Limited, Wipro Limited, Comarch SA, Cerillion and others. Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new service developments.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022–2026



