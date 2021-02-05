WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Feb. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DELTA 9 CANNABIS INC. (TSX: DN) (OTCQX: VRNDF) (“Delta 9” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce the grand opening of its tenth Delta 9 Cannabis retail store, and seventh cannabis store in the Province of Manitoba. Delta 9’s newest retail store is located in the City of Winnipeg and is scheduled to open on February 5, 2021.



“We’re pleased to bring Delta 9 and our many brand partners to the residents of Portage Ave West and surrounding areas with a brand-new retail express store concept that is the first of its kind in Winnipeg." said John Arbuthnot, CEO of Delta 9. “The Winnipeg cannabis market has been a special place for us ever since we opened our first store in October 2018 and we will continue to invest and grow here. Our retail strategy is to offer the best selection of cannabis products at the lowest prices from the most popular cannabis manufacturers in Canada.”

Delta 9 now has seven stores open servicing Manitobans and ten in total across Canada. The Company plans to have up to 20 Delta 9 Cannabis retail stores open this year and has a long-term vision of opening many more Delta 9 branded retail stores across Canada.

Delta 9’s welcoming retail cannabis concept, combined with a focus on convenient and high traffic shopping destinations have been a successful part of the Company’s overall vertical integration strategy. The newest Delta 9 Cannabis Store is situated on Portage Ave. which is also know as part of the Trans Canada highway # 1. This section of Portage Ave. is the focal point for over one million square feet of retail businesses making it one of the city’s larger shopping destinations.

Within a 2 Km radius the area tenants include: Walmart Super Center, Canadian Tire, Princess Auto, Winners, Staples, Shoppers Drug Mart and Sobeys. This section of Portage Ave traffic corridor is in Winnipeg West and sees over 75,000 vehicles every day and is the busiest shopping district in the vicinity.

The new store is located at 3317 Portage Ave and is part of the Kirkfield Motor Inn facilities. The location offers plenty of free parking spaces and easy access from the street. The Delta 9 store is the first controlled access store in Winnipeg offering an express style of service. The new store offers customers a modern shopping décor, highly trained staff and a wide range of products, including dried cannabis flower, cannabis oil, edibles, drinkables, vape pens, concentrates.

“This controlled access opportunity is a result of our partnership with the Manitoba Hotel Association (MHA) that includes the majority of hotels in Manitoba and has one of the highest membership rates among hotel associations in North America,” said John Arbuthnot, CEO of Delta 9. “We look forward to working with other MHA members to help them become established cannabis retailers and to distribute locally produced Delta 9 branded cannabis products throughout Manitoba hotels.”

For more information contact:

Investor & Media Contact:

Ian Chadsey VP Corporate Affairs

Mobile: 204-898-7722

E-mail: ian.chadsey@delta9.ca

About Delta 9 Cannabis Inc.

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. is a vertically integrated cannabis company focused on bringing the highest quality cannabis products to market. The company sells cannabis products through its wholesale and retail sales channels and sells its cannabis grow pods to other businesses. Delta 9's wholly-owned subsidiary, Delta 9 Bio-Tech Inc., is a licensed producer of medical and recreational cannabis and operates an 80,000 square foot production facility in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. Delta 9 owns and operates a chain of retail stores under the Delta 9 Cannabis Store brand. Delta 9's shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "DN" and on the OTCQX under the symbol "VRNDF". For more information, please visit www.delta9.ca.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding the Company’s future business plans and other matters. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Forward looking statements in this news release include statements relating to the Company’s expansion plans. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements, including all risk factors set forth in the annual information form of Delta 9 dated March 19, 2020 which has been filed on SEDAR. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. Readers are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements contained in this news release and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.