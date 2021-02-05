New York, Feb. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Social Media Analytics Market - Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2016-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06020720/?utm_source=GNW



The Global Social Media Analytics Market is expected to undergo a rapid growth during the forecast period owing to the growing popularity of mobile eCommerce and need for improvising on customer services.Also, the market is witnessing the increasing demand due to its cost-effectiveness and easy availability.



The evolution from business intelligence (BI) techniques to advanced analytics techniques and massive upsurge in the number of social media users are some other key factors, which are expected to propel the demand for social media analytics over the next five years.

Social Media Analytics or SMA is an approach to collect data from social media sites & blogs and evaluating that data to make business decisions. As machine learning and artificial intelligence have advanced, social media analytics has made it easier for businesses to quantify in a scalable way the information in social media posts.

The Global Social Media Analytics Market is segmented based on application, analytics type, deployment, organisation size, industry and region.Based on application, the market is segmented into sales and marketing management, customer experience management, competitive intelligence, risk management and fraud detection, public safety and law enforcement and others.



The risk management and fraud detection segment held the largest market in 2020 share and is expected to undergo fastest growth during the forecast period owing to increasing need for identification and mitigation of fraudulent activities through social media.

Regionally, North America holds dominance in the Global Social Media Analytics Market owing to the increasing use of the big data technology and increasing investment by enterprises in in real-time analytics. However, the Asia Pacific region is expected to undergo fastest growth during the forecast period owing to increasing investment in process of digitalization.

Some of the major players operating in the Global Social Media Analytics Market are International Business Machines Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Salesforce, Adobe Systems Incorporated, SAS Institute Inc., Clarabridge, Inc., Netbase Solutions, Inc., Brandwatch, Talkwalker Inc., GoodData Corporation, Crimson Hexagon, Inc., Simply Measured, Inc., Sysomos, Digimind, Unmetric Inc, Cision US Inc., Simplify360, Inc., Hootsuite Media Inc. and Meltwater. The leading market players are engaged in new product launches and partnerships and collaborations to expand their global reach.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2026



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast market size of the Global Social Media Analytics Market, in terms of value.

• To define, classify and forecast the Global Social Media Analytics Market on the basis of application, analytics type, deployment, organization size, industry and regional distribution.

• To scrutinize the detailed market segmentation and forecast the market size, in terms of value, on the basis of region by segmenting the Global Social Media Analytics Market into five regions, namely, North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific and MEA.

• To identify tailwinds and headwinds for the Global Social Media Analytics Market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, contracts and mergers & acquisitions in the Global Social Media Analytics Market.

• To evaluate competitor and trends in the Global Social Media Analytics Market.

• To strategically profile the leading players, which are involved in of social media analytics globally.

The analyst performed primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of Social media analytics providers globally.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst was able to include providers that could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined application, analytics type, Deployment, Organization Size, Industry and regional presence of all major social media analytics providers across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size for the Global Social Media Analytics Market by using a bottom-up approach, where the providers’ value data for different applications of (sales and marketing management, customer experience management, competitive intelligence, risk management and fraud detection, public safety and law enforcement & others), social media analytics was recorded as well as forecast for the future years was made. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives, and externally validated through analyzing historical sales data of respective providers to arrive at the overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company annual reports, white papers, investor presentations and financial reports were also used by the TechSci Research.



Key Target Audience:



• Global social media analytics service providers

• Research organizations and consulting companies

• Organizations, associations and alliances related to social media analytics

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers.

• Industry associations

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders, such as providers and policy makers, which of the market segments should be targeted over the social media analytics coming years (next five years) in order to strategize investments and capitalize on growth of the market.



Report Scope:



In this report, the Global Social Media Analytics Market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Global Social Media Analytics Market, By Application:

o Sales and Marketing Management

o Customer Experience Management

o Competitive Intelligence

o Risk Management and Fraud Detection

o Public Safety and law Enforcement

o Others

• Global Social Media Analytics Market, By Industry:

o BFSI

o Retail and E-Commerce

o Government and Defense

o Healthcare and Life Science

o Manufacturing

o Others

• Global Social Media Analytics Market, By Component:

o Software

o Services

• Global Social Media Analytics Market, By Deployment:

o On-Premises

o On-Demand

• Global Social Media Analytics Market, By Analytics Type:

o Predictive Analytics

o Prescriptive Analytics

o Diagnostics Analytics

o Descriptive Analytics

• Global Social Media Analytics Market, By Geography:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

o Europe

United Kingdom

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

o Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Rest of APAC

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Rest of South America

o MEA

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

South Africa

Rest of MEA



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the Global Social Media Analytics Market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Profit Margin Analysis

• Profit margin analysis in case of direct and indirect sales channel.

