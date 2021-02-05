Dublin, Feb. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Biomarker Partnering Terms and Agreements 2014-2020: Deal Trends, Players and Financials" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Biomarker Partnering Terms and Agreements 2014-2020: Deal trends, players and financials report provides comprehensive understanding and unprecedented access to the biomarker partnering deals and agreements entered into by the worlds leading healthcare companies.



The report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter Biomarker partnering deals and also includes software technologies. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and commercialization of outcomes.



A biomarker, or biological marker, is an indicator of a biological state, or disease state as in medicinal use. It is a characteristic that is objectively measured and evaluated as an indicator of normal biological processes, pathogenic processes, or pharmacologic responses to a therapeutic intervention.



The report takes readers through the comprehensive biomarker deal trends, key players and top deal values allowing the understanding of how, why and under what terms companies are currently entering biomarker partnering deals.



The report presents average financial deal terms values for biomarker deals, where available listing by overall headline values, upfront payments, milestones and royalties enabling readers to analyse and benchmark the value of current deals.



One of the key highlights of the report is that over 500 online deals records of actual biomarker deals as disclosed by the deal parties are included towards the end of the report in a directory format that is easy to reference. Each deal links via Weblink to an online version and all these deals are organized by company A-Z, stage of development at signing, deal type (collaborative R&D, co-promotion, licensing etc), specific therapy and technology focus. In addition the report includes actual contract documents where available as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their deal partners.



Understanding the flexibility of a prospective partner's negotiated deals terms provides critical insight into the negotiation process in terms of what you can expect to achieve during the negotiation of terms. Whilst many smaller companies will be seeking details of the payments clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.



This report contains a comprehensive listing of all Biomarker partnering deals announced since Jan 2014, including financial terms where available, including links to online deal records of actual Biomarker partnering deals as disclosed by the deal parties. In addition, where available, records include contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners.



Contract documents provide the answers to numerous questions about a prospective partner's flexibility on a wide range of important issues, many of which will have a significant impact on each party's ability to derive value from the deal.



In addition, a comprehensive appendix is provided organized by Biomarker partnering company A-Z, deal type definitions and Biomarker partnering agreements example. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.



Report scope



Biomarker Partnering Terms and Agreements includes:

Trends in biomarker dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2014

Analysis of biomarker deal structure

Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

Case studies of real-life biomarker deals

Access to biomarker contract documents

The leading biomarker deals by value since 2014

Most active biomarker dealmakers since 2014

The leading biomarker partnering resources

Available contracts are listed by:

Company A-Z

Headline value

Stage of development at signing

Deal component type

Specific therapy target

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Chapter 1 - Introduction



Chapter 2 - Trends in Biomarker dealmaking

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Biomarker partnering over the years

2.3. Most active Biomarker dealmakers

2.4. Biomarker partnering by deal type

2.5. Biomarker partnering by therapy area

2.6. Deal terms for Biomarker partnering

2.6.1 Biomarker partnering headline values

2.6.2 Biomarker deal upfront payments

2.6.3 Biomarker deal milestone payments

2.6.4 Biomarker royalty rates



Chapter 3 - Leading Biomarker deals

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Top Biomarker deals by value



Chapter 4 - Most active Biomarker dealmakers

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Most active Biomarker dealmakers

4.3. Most active Biomarker partnering company profiles



Chapter 5 - Biomarker contracts dealmaking directory

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Biomarker contracts dealmaking directory



Chapter 6 - Biomarker dealmaking by technology type



Chapter 7 - Partnering resource center

7.1. Online partnering

7.2. Partnering events

7.3. Further reading on dealmaking



Appendices

Appendix 1 - Biomarker deals by company A-Z

Appendix 2 - Biomarker deals by stage of development

Appendix 3 - Biomarker deals by deal type

Appendix 4 - Biomarker deals by therapy area

Appendix 5 -Deal type definitions

