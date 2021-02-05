New York, Feb. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Smart Luggage Market By Technology, By Connectivity, By Application, By Region, By Company, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06020719/?utm_source=GNW



The Global Smart Luggage Market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period, due to the increase in travelling for leisure or business and technological innovations in the baggage segment.Moreover, increasing proliferation of internet of things and additional features, such as Bluetooth charging, GPS and electronic locks, are further propelling the growth of the market.



In terms of connectivity, RFID is likely to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period on account of existing infrastructure for the scanning of RFID tags at the airports.

Based on the application, the Global Smart Luggage Market has been segmented into real-time tracking, proximity sensors, remote locking, digital scaling & others.The real-time application and remote locking segments are expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period owing to the rising cases of luggage misplacement by the airlines.



Regionally, North America dominated the smart luggage market in 2020 and the trend is likely to continue in the future on account of high adoption of technology advanced products and presence of manufacturing companies in the region. The demand for smart luggage is increasing in Asia Pacific and the region is anticipated to register the highest CAGR until 2026, on account of surging footfall and increasing air traffic.



Some of the leading players in the Global Smart Luggage Market are Barracuda, Inc., Samsonite IP Holdings S.AR.L, Horizn Studios GmbH, TraxPack LLC, Modobag, Delsey S.A., Planet Traveler USA, Away Com INC, Néit Products Ltd, RIMOWA GmbH & Co Distribution KG, etc.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022–2026



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast the market size of the Global Smart Luggage Market, in terms of value.

• To classify and forecast the Global Smart Luggage Market based on technology, connectivity, application and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Smart Luggage Market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Smart Luggage Market.

• To conduct the pricing analysis for the Global Smart Luggage Market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Smart Luggage Market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the service offerings, distribution channels and presence of all major collaboration solution providers across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of the Global Smart Luggage Market by using a bottom-up approach, where the data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Smart luggage manufacturers and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to smart luggage

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturer and partners, end-users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on the market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, the Global Smart Luggage Market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Global Smart Luggage Market, By Technology:

o Connectivity

o Sim Card

o USB Charging

• Global Smart Luggage Market, By Connectivity:

o Wi-Fi

o GPS

o RFID

o Bluetooth

• Global Smart Luggage Market, By Application:

o Real-Time Tracking

o Proximity Sensors

o Remote Locking

o Digital Scaling

o Others

• Global Smart Luggage Market, By Region:

o Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

New Zealand

South Korea

o Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Poland

o North America

United States

Mexico

Canada

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Chile

o Middle East and Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the Global Smart Luggage Market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Profit Margin Analysis

• Profit margin analysis in case of direct and indirect sales channel.

