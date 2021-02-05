New York, Feb. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Smart Education & Learning Market By Component, By Deployment Mode, By Learning Type, By Learning Mode (, By Type of Content, By End User, By Company, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06020718/?utm_source=GNW



The Global Smart Education & Learning Market is expected to grow at an impressive rate during the forecast period.The Global Smart Education & Learning Market is driven by the rise in the number of virtual schools.



Additionally, shifting preference of education institutes, students and corporates towards smart methods of learning is expected to propel the market through 2026.Besides, emergence of connected devices and BYOD concept is further expected to foster the market growth during the forecast period.



Furthermore, proactive initiatives by the different governments across the globe is expected to positively impact the market growth over the next few years.However, high infrastructural costs and implementation costs can hamper the market growth through 2026.



Moreover, security and privacy issues can further impede the market growth.



The Global Smart Education & Learning Market is segmented based on component, deployment mode, learning type, learning mode, type of content, end-user, company and region.Based on component, the market can be categorized into hardware, software and service.



The service segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.This can be ascribed to the increasing demand from end-users since it ensures effective functioning of software throughout the process.



Based on learning mode, the market can be fragmented into virtual instructor-led training, simulation-based learning, social learning, blended learning, adaptive learning, collaborative learning and others.The simulation based segment is expected to dominate the market through 2026 owing to the continuous technological advancements in the integration of cognitive and technical skills.



Based on end-user, the market can be split into enterprises and academics. The academics segment is expected to dominate the market owing to the continuous ongoing improvement in educational infrastructure and customization of learning and assessment processes.



Regionally, the Global Smart Education & Learning Market has been segmented into various regions including Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, North America is expected to dominate the overall smart education & learning market owing to the availability of adequate infrastructure and growing adoption of technologies in educational institutions.



The major players operating in the Global Smart Education & Learning Market are Blackboard, IBM Corporation, Samsung, SMART Technologies, Adobe Systems, Inc., Saba Software, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Microsoft Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc. and others. Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new service developments.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022–2026



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and estimate the market size of the Global Smart Education & Learning Market from 2016 to 2019.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of the Global Smart Education & Learning Market from 2020 to 2026 and growth rate until 2026.

• To classify and forecast the Global Smart Education & Learning Market based on component, deployment mode, learning type, learning mode, type of content, end-user, company and regional distribution.

• To identify dominant region or segment in the Global Smart Education & Learning Market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Smart Education & Learning Market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Smart Education & Learning Market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Smart Education & Learning Market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in the Global Smart Education & Learning Market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of service providers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the service providers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the service providers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of the Global Smart Education & Learning Market by using a bottom-up approach, wherein the data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Smart education & learning provider companies

• Market research and consulting firms

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to smart education & learning

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as service providers, suppliers and partners, end-users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on the market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, the Global Smart Education & Learning Market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Global Smart Education & Learning Market, By Component:

o Hardware

Interactive Displays

Interactive Projectors

o Software

Integrated Solution

Standalone Solution

o Service

Professional

Managed

• Global Smart Education & Learning Market, By Deployment Mode:

o On-Premise

o Cloud

• Global Smart Education & Learning Market, By Learning Type:

o Synchronous

o Asynchronous

• Global Smart Education & Learning Market, By Learning Mode:

o Virtual Instructor-led Training

o Simulation-based Learning

o Social Learning

o Blended Learning

o Adaptive Learning

o Collaborative Learning

o Others

• Global Smart Education & Learning Market, By Type of Content:

o Audio-Based Content

o Text Content

o Video-based Content

• Global Smart Education & Learning Market, By End-User:

o Enterprises

o Academics

• Global Smart Education & Learning Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

o Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the Global Smart Education & Learning Market.



