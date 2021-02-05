Dublin, Feb. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Heavy Duty Commercial Vehicle Market (Value, Volume): Analysis by Tonnage (3.5-7.5, 7.5-16, Above 16), Propulsion (IC Engine Vehicle, EV). Fuel Type, by Region, by Country (2021 Edition): Market Insights, Covid-19 Impact, Competition and Forecast (2021-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Heavy Duty CV Market was valued at USD 337.56 Billion in the year 2020. The global Heavy Duty CV market is observing lucrative growth owing to stringent regulatory standards regarding environment conservation, supportive government policies on energy conservation, as well as growing consumer awareness about product quality. The continuous rise in demand of heavy trucks in Asia Pacific region is driving the demand of industrial products from last few years. The recent technology promises substantial reduction in maintenance costs, which is why it is received by a significantly large number of buyers hailing from diverse industrial backgrounds.



The demand for 7.5-16 tonnage vehicle is expected to be driven by the increasing demand for truck in construction and growing industrialization requiring heavy trucks for various manufacturing processes. Also, ICEs are usually powered by energy-dense fuels such as gasoline or diesel fuel, liquids derived from fossil fuels. While there are many stationary applications, most ICEs are used in mobile applications and are the dominant power supply for vehicles such as trucks, cars, aircraft and boats.



Owing to low production cost in Asian countries backed with rising industrialization, manufacturers are investing in economies such as India and China which is propelling the market growth. Positive outlook towards automobile and electronic sector coupled with rapid industrialization across developed and emerging economies will drive the Heavy-Duty CV market size. Additionally, expectation of rise in consumer demand and investment by public and private sector in small and medium scale industries will anticipated to drive the market of global Heavy-Duty CV in future.



The market is also expected to register huge growth in demand post Covid-19 pandemic situation attributable to the demand for the heavy trucks slightly increased in August 2020, as several leading manufacturers started production of trucks and electric vehicles. Growth in the automotive industry due to technological advancements, rise in population, and increase in consumer goods demand are major factors expected to drive the Heavy-Duty CV market during the forecast period.



Scope of the Report

The report analyses the Heavy-Duty CV Market by Tonnage (3.5-7.5 Tonnage, 7.5-16 Tonnage, Above 16 Tonnage).

The report analyses the Heavy-Duty CV Market by Fuel Type (Gasoline, Diesel, Alternative Fuel Type).

The report analyses the Heavy-Duty CV Market by Propulsion (IC Engine Vehicle, Electric Vehicle).

The Heavy-Duty CV Market has been analysed By Region (Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA) and By Country (United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, Italy, China, India, Japan, South Korea).

Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, tonnage, fuel type, propulsion. Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include Nikola Corporation, Daimler AG, General Motors, PACCAR Inc., Volvo Group, Scania, TATA Motors Ltd., Navistar, Mitsubishi Motors, AMW.

The report presents the analysis of Heavy-Duty CV market for the historical period of 2016-2020 and the forecast period of 2021-2026.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Scope and Methodology

1.1 Scope of the Report

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Executive Summary



2. Strategic Recommendations



3. Heavy Duty CV Market: Product Overview



4. Heavy Duty CV Market: Sizing and Forecast

4.1 Market Size, By Value, Year 2016-2020

4.2 Market Size, By Value, Year 2021-2026

4.3 Market Size, By Volume, Year 2016-2020

4.4 Market Size, By Volume, Year 2021-2026

4.5 Impact of COVID-19 on Global Heavy Duty CV Market

4.6 Global Economic & Industrial Outlook



5. Heavy Duty CV Market Segmentation, By Tonnage (Value)

5.1 Global Heavy Duty CV Market: Segment Analysis

5.2 Competitive Scenario of Global Heavy Duty CV Market: By Tonnage (2020 & 2026)

5.3 By 3.5-7.5 Tonnage- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.4 By 7.5-16 Tonnage- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.5 By Above 16 Tonnage- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)



6. Heavy Duty CV Market Segmentation, By Fuel Type (Value)

6.1 Global Heavy Duty CV Market: Segment Analysis

6.2 Competitive Scenario of Global Heavy Duty CV Market: By Fuel Type (2020 & 2026)

6.3 By Gasoline- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

6.4 By Diesel- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

6.5 By Alternative Fuel Vehicle- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)



7. Heavy Duty CV Market Segmentation, By Propulsion (Value)

7.1 Global Heavy Duty CV Market: Segment Analysis

7.2 Competitive Scenario of Global Heavy Duty CV Market: By Propulsion (2020 & 2026)

7.3 By IC Engine Vehicle- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

7.4 By Electric Vehicle- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)



8. Global Heavy Duty CV Market: Regional Analysis

8.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Heavy Duty CV Market: By Region (2020 & 2026)



9. Americas Heavy Duty CV Market: An Analysis

9.1 Americas Heavy Duty CV Market: Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

9.2 Americas Economic and industrial Statistics

9.3 Americas Heavy Duty CV Market- Prominent Companies

9.4 Market Segmentation By Tonnage (3.5-7.5 Tonnage, 7.5-16 Tonnage, Above 16 Tonnage)

9.5 Market Segmentation By Fuel Type (Gasoline, Diesel, Alternative Fuel Vehicle)

9.6 Market Segmentation By Propulsion (IC Engine Vehicle, Electric Vehicle)

9.7 Americas Heavy Duty CV Market: Country Analysis

9.8 Market Opportunity Chart of Americas Heavy Duty CV Market - By Country, By Value (Year-2026)

9.9 Competitive Scenario of Americas Heavy Duty CV: By Country (2020 & 2026)

9.10 United States Heavy Duty CV Market: Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

9.11 United States Heavy Duty CV Market Segmentation By Tonnage, By Fuel Type, By Propulsion (2016-2026)

9.12 United States Economic and Industrial Statistics

9.13 Canada Heavy Duty CV Market: Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

9.14 Canada Heavy Duty CV Market Segmentation By Tonnage, By Fuel Type, By Propulsion (2016-2026)

9.15 Canada Economic and Industrial Statistics

9.16 Mexico Heavy Duty CV Market: Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

9.17 Mexico Heavy Duty CV Market Segmentation By Tonnage, By Fuel Type, By Propulsion (2016-2026)

9.18 Mexico Economic and Industrial Statistics



10. Europe Heavy Duty CV Market: An Analysis

10.1 Europe Heavy Duty CV Market: Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

10.2 Europe Economic and industrial Statistics

10.3 Europe Heavy Duty CV Market- Prominent Companies

10.4 Market Segmentation By Tonnage (3.5-7.5 Tonnage, 7.5-16 Tonnage, Above 16 Tonnage)

10.5 Market Segmentation By Fuel Type (Gasoline, Diesel, Alternative Fuel Vehicle)

10.6 Market Segmentation By Propulsion (IC Engine Vehicle, Electric Vehicle)

10.7 Europe Heavy Duty CV Market: Country Analysis

10.8 Market Opportunity Chart of Europe Heavy Duty CV Market - By Country, By Value (Year-2026)

10.9 Competitive Scenario of Europe Heavy Duty CV: By Country (2020 & 2026)

10.10 Germany Heavy Duty CV Market: Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

10.11 Germany Heavy Duty CV Market Segmentation By Tonnage, By Fuel Type, By Propulsion (2016-2026)

10.12 Germany Economic and Industrial Statistics

10.13 France Heavy Duty CV Market: Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

10.14 France Heavy Duty CV Market Segmentation By Tonnage, By Fuel Type, By Propulsion (2016-2026)

10.15 France Economic and Industrial Statistics

10.16 Italy Heavy Duty CV Market: Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

10.17 Italy Heavy Duty CV Market Segmentation By Tonnage, By Fuel Type, By Propulsion (2016-2026)

10.18 Italy Economic and Industrial Statistics



11. APAC Heavy Duty CV Market: An Analysis

11.1 APAC Heavy Duty CV Market: Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

11.2 APAC Economic and industrial Statistics

11.3 APAC Heavy Duty CV Market- Prominent Companies

11.4 Market Segmentation By Tonnage (3.5-7.5 Tonnage, 7.5-16 Tonnage, Above 16 Tonnage)

11.5 Market Segmentation By Fuel Type (Gasoline, Diesel, Alternative Fuel Vehicle)

11.6 Market Segmentation By Propulsion (IC Engine Vehicle, Electric Vehicle)

11.7 APAC Heavy Duty CV Market: Country Analysis

11.8 Market Opportunity Chart of APAC Heavy Duty CV Market - By Country, By Value (Year-2026)

11.9 Competitive Scenario of APAC Heavy Duty CV: By Country (2020 & 2026)

11.10 China Heavy Duty CV Market: Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

11.11 China Heavy Duty CV Market Segmentation By Tonnage, By Fuel Type, By Propulsion (2016-2026)

11.12 China Economic and Industrial Statistics

11.13 India Heavy Duty CV Market: Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

11.14 India Heavy Duty CV Market Segmentation By Tonnage, By Fuel Type, By Propulsion (2016-2026)

11.15 India Economic and Industrial Statistics

11.16 Japan Heavy Duty CV Market: Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

11.17 Japan Heavy Duty CV Market Segmentation By Tonnage, By Fuel Type, By Propulsion (2016-2026)

11.18 Japan Economic and Industrial Statistics

11.19 South Korea Heavy Duty CV Market: Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

11.20 South Korea Heavy Duty CV Market Segmentation By Tonnage, By Fuel Type, By Propulsion (2016-2026)

11.21 South Korea Economic and Industrial Statistics



12. Global Heavy Duty CV Market Dynamics

12.1 Global Heavy Duty CV Market Drivers

12.2 Global Heavy Duty CV Market Restraints

12.3 Global Heavy Duty CV Market Trends



13. Market Attractiveness and Strategic Analysis

13.1 Market Attractiveness

13.1.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Heavy Duty CV Market - By Tonnage (Year 2026)

13.1.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Heavy Duty CV Market - By Fuel Type (Year 2026)

13.1.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Heavy Duty CV Market - By Propulsion (Year 2026)

13.1.4 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Heavy Duty CV Market - By Region (Year 2026)



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1 Global Leading Class 8 Trucks manufacturers market share



15. Company Profiles (Business Description, Financial Analysis, Business Strategy)

15.1 Nikola Corporation

15.2 Daimler AG

15.3 General Motor

15.4 PACCAR Inc.

15.5 Volvo Group

15.6 Scania

15.7 TATA Motors

15.8 Navistar

15.9 Mitsubishi Motors

15.10 AMW



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/scjcjc

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900