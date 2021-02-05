New York, Feb. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Smart Antenna Market By Technology, By Type, By Application, By Company, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06020717/?utm_source=GNW



The Global Smart Antenna Market is expected to grow at a steady rate during the forecast period.The Global Smart Antenna Market is driven by their ability to enhance the performance of next generation wireless communication systems, in terms of high speed and reduced errors in the data transmission process.



Additionally, the growing demand for wireless communication across various end-user industries such as defense, infrastructure, among others is further expected to propel the market through 2026.Furthermore, increasing investments and new product launches by the key vendors operating in the market is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market growth over next few years.



However, high cost of manufacturing and maintenance can hamper the market growth during the forecast period. Besides, technical glitches can further restrict the market growth.



The Global Smart Antenna Market is segmented based on technology, type, application, company and region.Based on technology, the market can be categorized into SIMO, MIMO and MISO.



The MIMO technology is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period on account of its high spectral efficiency, reliability and link diversity.Additionally, it is a combination of MISO and SIMO and offers both the facilities without incurring any additional costs in terms of bandwidth and transmission of power.



The SIMO technology is expected to hold the significant market share on account of its widespread use in WLANs, digital communication systems, among others.Based on application, the market can be bifurcated into technological and cellular.



The cellular segment is expected to dominate the market attributable to the increasing use of smart antennas in smartphones.



Regionally, the Global Smart Antenna Market has been segmented into various regions including Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa.Among these regions, North America is expected to dominate the overall smart antenna market owing to the early adoption of technologies such as 4G and 5G and well-established wireless communication infrastructure in the region.



While, Asia Pacific region is expected to grow during the forecast period on account of the increasing number of connected devices in the region coupled with the increasing investments by various governments especially in countries like China and India.



The major players operating in the Global Smart Antenna Market are Advanten, Sierra Wireless, Airgain, Inc., Airgo Networks Inc., AirNet Communications Corporation, CommScope Inc., Arraycom LLC, Bandspeed Inc, Bluesocket, Broadcom Corp. and others. Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new service developments.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022–2026



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and estimate the market size of the Global Smart Antenna Market from 2016 to 2019.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of the Global Smart Antenna Market from 2020 to 2026 and growth rate until 2026.

• To classify and forecast the Global Smart Antenna Market based on technology, type, application, company and regional distribution.

• To identify dominant region or segment in the Global Smart Antenna Market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Smart Antenna Market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Smart Antenna Market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Smart Antenna Market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in the Global Smart Antenna Market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of service providers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the service providers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the service providers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of the Global Smart Antenna Market by using a bottom-up approach, wherein the data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Smart antenna service provider companies

• Market research and consulting firms

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to smart antenna

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as service providers, suppliers and partners, end-users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on the market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, the Global Smart Antenna Market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Global Smart Antenna Market, By Technology:

o SIMO

o MIMO

o MISO

• Global Smart Antenna Market, By Type:

o Switch Multibeam Antenna

o Adaptive Array Antenna

• Global Smart Antenna Market, By Application:

o Technological

o Cellular

• Global Smart Antenna Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

o Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Kuwait

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the Global Smart Antenna Market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

