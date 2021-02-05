New York, Feb. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Sensor Patch Market By Product Type, By Application, By End User Industry, By Company, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06020716/?utm_source=GNW



The Global Sensor Patch Market is expected to grow at an impressive CAGR of around 50% during the forecast period.The Global Sensor Patch Market is driven by increase in healthcare expenditure by growing economies.



Moreover, the benefits offered by sensor patch predominantly in terms of providing comfortability is positively impacting the growth of the market during the forecast period. Surging population with lifestyle related disorders coupled with the increasing demand for technologically advanced diagnostic and monitoring medical devices is expected to bolster the growth of the market over the next few years.

The Global Sensor Patch Market is segmented based on product type, application, end-user industry, company, and region.Based on product type, the market can be categorized into temperature sensor patch, blood glucose sensor patch, blood pressure/flow sensor patch, heart rate sensor patch, ECG sensor patch, blood oxygen sensor patch and other.



Out of which, the blood glucose sensor patch segment dominated the market in 2020 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period as well, which can be attributed to increase in population suffering from diabetes across the globe, which have been advised to monitor blood glucose on a regular basis.

In terms of application, the market is segregated into diagnostic, monitoring, imaging, wellness and fitness, medical therapeutics and others.Among them, the diagnostic application segment is projected to lead during the forecast period.



This is due to wide acceptance of diagnostics application of sensor patch in the healthcare industry.

The major players operating in the Global Sensor Patch Market are Abbott Laboratories, iRhythm Technologies, DexCom, Medtronic, Texas Instruments, Feeligreen SA, Frontier Smart Technologies Group Ltd., Gentag, Inc., G-Tech Medical, Inc., HIVOX BIOTEK INC. and others. The key market players are adopting some competitive strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, partnership, agreements in order to expand their geographic reach and to increase their customer base.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022–2026



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and estimate the market size of the Global Sensor Patch Market from 2016 to 2019.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of the Global Sensor Patch Market from 2020 to 2026 and growth rate until 2026.

• To classify and forecast the Global Sensor Patch Market based on product type, application, end-user industry, company and regional distribution.

• To identify dominant region or segment in the Global Sensor Patch Market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Sensor Patch Market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Sensor Patch Market.

• To conduct pricing analysis for the Global Sensor Patch Market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Sensor Patch Market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in the Global Sensor Patch Market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the hospitals/clinics which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of the Global Sensor Patch Market by using a bottom-up approach, wherein the data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Sensor patch manufacturers

• Market research and consulting firms

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to sensor patch

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers and partners, end-users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on the market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, the Global Sensor Patch Market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Global Sensor Patch Market, By Product Type:

o Temperature Sensor Patch

o Blood Glucose Sensor Patch

o Blood Pressure/Flow Sensor Patch

o Heart Rate Sensor Patch

o ECG Sensor Patch

o Blood Oxygen Sensor Patch

o Other

• Global Sensor Patch Market, By Application:

o Diagnostic

o Monitoring

o Imaging

o Wellness and Fitness

o Medical therapeutics

o Others

• Global Sensor Patch Market, By End-User Industry:

o Healthcare

o Fitness and Sports

• Global Sensor Patch Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

o Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the Global Sensor Patch Market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

