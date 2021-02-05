Dublin, Feb. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Catalog Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Data Catalog Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 25.7% over the forecast period 2021 to 2026. A catalog is an information directory that gives information about the data sets, files, or databases. It describes where a data set is located and also some other information regarding the type of device on which the file is stored.
The requirement to access massive volumes of data collected at heterogeneous sources to get a consolidated view of data for improving the decision-making process, production of vast amounts of data, and growing adoption of self-service analytics are principal driving factors for the market.
For instance, according to Cisco Systems, in 2022, global consumer IP traffic is expected to reach 333 exabytes per month at a 27% compound annual growth rate. Consumer traffic includes fixed IP traffic generated by households, university populations, and internet cafes. Consumer IP internet traffic amounted to 167 EB per month in 2019.
Moreover, according to Seagate Technology PLC, the total amount of data created, copied, captured, and consumed in the world is forecast to proliferate, reaching 59 zettabytes in 2020. The accelerated development of digitalization adds to the ever-growing global data sphere.
In the deployment mode segment, the cloud deployment mode is expected to hold a larger market size and grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Cloud-based solutions offer extensive and agile solutions to end-users in the data catalog market.
According to Unitrends Inc., as of 2019, 31% of respondents stated that their organization had over 100 terabytes of data that required protection, 20% more than 2016. As data volumes increase rapidly, companies resort to cloud storage to back up their data.
Moreover, the ever-increasing number of cloud apps and the digital transformation of processes increase the amount of data available exponentially, hence propelling the need for the data catalog solution. However, the lack of standardization in data management and data security & privacy concerns among different enterprises hampers the market growth. Furthermore, a surge in the investment in the AI-enabled data catalog solutions and a rise in automation technology are anticipated to create major opportunities in the data catalog market.
Key Market Trends
Solutions Segment is Expected to Hold a Larger Market Size
North America to Dominate the Data Catalog Market
Competitive Landscape
The Data Catalog Market is moderately competitive and consists of several major players. In terms of market share, few of these players currently dominate the market. Prominent players in the market adopt advanced strategies such as collaboration, mergers and acquisitions, and partnerships to get a larger share in the global market. Major vendors in the market are IBM, Informatica, Alteryx, Collibra, Alation, Microsoft, TIBCO Software, Datawatch Corporation, and Zaloni, among others.
Reasons to Purchase this report:
Key Topics Covered:
1 INTRODUCTION
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET INSIGHTS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Industry Attractiveness Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.2.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.2.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.2.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.2.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.2.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET DYNAMICS
5.1 Market Drivers
5.1.1 Surging Appropriation of Self-Service Analytics
5.1.2 Accelerated Data Proliferation
5.2 Market Restraints
5.2.1 Absence of Standardization in Enterprise Data Management
5.2.2 Data Security and Privacy Concerns
5.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis
5.4 Assessment of Impact of COVID-19 on the Industry
6 MARKET SEGMENTATION
6.1 By Component
6.1.1 Solutions
6.1.2 Services
6.2 By Deployment Mode
6.2.1 Cloud
6.2.2 On-Premises
6.3 By Industry Vertical
6.3.1 BFSI
6.3.2 Retail & E-commerce
6.3.3 Healthcare
6.3.4 Manufacturing
6.3.5 Other Industry Verticals
6.4 Geography
6.4.1 North America
6.4.2 Europe
6.4.3 Asia Pacific
6.4.4 Latin America
6.4.5 Middle East and Africa
7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
7.1 Company Profiles*
7.1.1 IBM Corporation
7.1.2 Microsoft Corporation
7.1.3 TIBCO Software Inc.
7.1.4 Collibra NV
7.1.5 Alation Inc.
7.1.6 Informatica Inc.
7.1.7 Alteryx Inc.
7.1.8 Datawatch Corporation
7.1.9 Amazon Web Services, Inc.
7.1.10 Zaloni, Inc.
7.1.11 Oracle Corporation
7.1.12 Hitachi Vantara LLC
7.1.13 SAP SE
7.1.14 Tamr, Inc.
8 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nnp2tz
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: