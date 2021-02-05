New York, Feb. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Broadcasting Transmitter Market By Technology, By Application, By Company, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06020703/?utm_source=GNW



The Global Broadcasting Transmitter Market is expected to grow at a steady rate during the forecast period.The Global Broadcasting Transmitter Market is driven by the growing broadcasting industry.



Additionally, the widespread use of broadcasting transmitters in mobile electronics, walkie-talkies, navigational beacons, among others is further expected to fuel the market growth during the forecast period.Besides, the launch of new radio stations is expected to positively impact the market growth.



Furthermore, ongoing technological advancements coupled with new product launches by the major vendors operating in the market is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market growth through 2026.



The Global Broadcasting Transmitter Market is segmented based on technology, application, company and region.Based on application, the market can be split into FM radio transmitter and television transmitter.



The FM radio transmitter application segment is expected to dominate the market over the next few years. This can be accredited to the increase in radio advertising by various end-user industries such as FMCG, BFSI, Media & Entertainment, among others.



Regionally, the broadcasting transmitter market has been segmented into various regions including Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa.Among these regions, North America is expected to dominate the overall broadcasting transmitter market owing to the increasing number of smartphone users and growing internet penetration in the region.



Furthermore, technological advancement and digitization of the radio stations are further positively impacting the market growth in the region.



The major players operating in the broadcasting transmitter market are Rohde &Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG, Broadcast Electronics, COMSA Corporación, NEC Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, Egatel S.L. BBEF Electronics Group Co., Ltd., Hitachi Kokusai Electric Inc., GatesAir, Inc., Plisch GmbH, Gospell Digital Technology Co., Ltd and others. Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new service developments.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022–2026



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and estimate the market size of the Global Broadcasting Transmitter Market from 2016 to 2019.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of the Global Broadcasting Transmitter Market from 2020 to 2026 and growth rate until 2026.

• To classify and forecast the Global Broadcasting Transmitter Market based on technology, application, company and regional distribution.

• To identify dominant region or segment in the Global Broadcasting Transmitter Market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Broadcasting Transmitter Market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Broadcasting Transmitter Market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Broadcasting Transmitter Market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in the Global Broadcasting Transmitter Market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of service providers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the service providers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the service providers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of the Global Broadcasting Transmitter Market by using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Broadcasting transmitter service provider companies

• Market research and consulting firms

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to broadcasting transmitter

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as service providers, suppliers and partners, end-users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on the market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, the Global Broadcasting Transmitter Market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Global Broadcasting Transmitter Market, By Technology:

o Analog

o Digital

• Global Broadcasting Transmitter Market, By Application:

o FM Radio Transmitter

o Television Transmitter

• Global Broadcasting Transmitter Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

o Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Kuwait

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the Global Broadcasting Transmitter Market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

