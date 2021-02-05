New York, Feb. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cryptocurrency Market By Offering, By Process, By Type, By End User, By Company, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06020705/?utm_source=GNW



The Global Cryptocurrency Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 7% during the forecast period.High growth in venture capital investment is one of the key factors due to which the market is anticipated to rev up during the forecast years.



Moreover, transparency and immutability of the distributed ledger technology is positively impacting the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The Global Cryptocurrency Market is segmented based on offering, process, type, end-user, company, and region.Based on type, the market can be categorized into bitcoin, etgereum, bitcoin cash, ripple, dashcoin, litecoin, and others.



Out of which, the bitcoin type segment dominated the market in 2020 and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period which can be attributed to Bitcoin’s advantage of being the pioneer in the field and; moreover, it is accepted worldwide.

Also, Ethereum witnessed significant growth until 2020 which can be accredited to the advantages offered by Ethereum over Bitcoin, which includes electronic cash, smart contract technology, and proof-of-stake. This is expected to drive the growth of the market for Ethereum.

The major players operating in the cryptocurrency market are Intel Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Xilinx, Inc., Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., AlphaPoint Corporation, Amazon.com, Inc., BitGo, BTL Group Ltd. (Blockchain Tech), BitFury Group, Coinbase UK, Ltd., 21 Inc., Ripple Labs Inc. and others. Launch of various hardware and software by the major market players is further contributing to the growing trend.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022–2026



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and estimate the market size of the Global Cryptocurrency Market from 2016 to 2019.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of the Global Cryptocurrency Market from 2020 to 2026 and growth rate until 2026.

• To classify and forecast the Global Cryptocurrency Market based on offering, process, type, end-user, company and regional distribution.

• To identify dominant region or segment in the Global Cryptocurrency Market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Cryptocurrency Market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Cryptocurrency Market.

• To conduct pricing analysis for the Global Cryptocurrency Market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Cryptocurrency Market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in the Global Cryptocurrency Market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of cryptocurrency traders across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the providers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the traders and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of the Global Cryptocurrency Market by using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Cryptocurrency traders

• Market research and consulting firms

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to cryptocurrency

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as cryptocurrency traders, policy makers, end-users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on the market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, the Global Cryptocurrency Market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Global Cryptocurrency Market, By Offering:

o Hardware

o Software

• Global Cryptocurrency Market, By Process:

o Mining

o Transaction

• Global Cryptocurrency Market, By Type:

o Bitcoin

o Etgereum

o Bitcoin Cash

o Ripple

o Dashcoin

o Litecoin

o Others

• Global Cryptocurrency Market, By End-User:

o Banking

o Real Estate

o Stock Market & Virtual Currency

• Global Cryptocurrency Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

o Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the Global Cryptocurrency Market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06020705/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001