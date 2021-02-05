NEXT GAMES CORPORATION PRESS RELEASE FEBRUARY 5, 2021 AT 2:45 p.m EET

Next Games’ Financial Statements Bulletin for financial year 2020 will be published on Friday February 19, 2021 at 08:00 EET. The Financial Statements Bulletin will be available at http://www.nextgames.com/ng/reports/



We will hold an audiocast and a phone conference in English. Next Games’ 2020 review will be presented by CEO Teemu Huuhtanen and CFO Annina Salvén.

The English audiocast starts on February 19, 2021 at 10:00 EET. You can join by using the following link: https://nextgames.videosync.fi/2020-q4-results or by phone.



Phone conference details:

Dial in by calling your location’s phone number a couple of minutes before the start. Confirmation code: 16004066#

Finland: +358 981 710 310

Sweden: +46 856 642 651

United Kingdom: +44 333 300 0804

United States: +1 631 913 1422

The audiocast recording will be available at www.nextgames.com/reports on the same day.





Additional information:

Annina Salvén

CFO

+358 (0) 40 588 3167

investors@nextgames.com





