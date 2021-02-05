NEXT GAMES CORPORATION PRESS RELEASE FEBRUARY 5, 2021 AT 2:45 p.m EET
Next Games’ Financial Statements Bulletin for financial year 2020 will be published on Friday February 19, 2021 at 08:00 EET. The Financial Statements Bulletin will be available at http://www.nextgames.com/ng/reports/
We will hold an audiocast and a phone conference in English. Next Games’ 2020 review will be presented by CEO Teemu Huuhtanen and CFO Annina Salvén.
The English audiocast starts on February 19, 2021 at 10:00 EET. You can join by using the following link: https://nextgames.videosync.fi/2020-q4-results or by phone.
Phone conference details:
Dial in by calling your location’s phone number a couple of minutes before the start. Confirmation code: 16004066#
Finland: +358 981 710 310
Sweden: +46 856 642 651
United Kingdom: +44 333 300 0804
United States: +1 631 913 1422
The audiocast recording will be available at www.nextgames.com/reports on the same day.
Additional information:
Annina Salvén
CFO
+358 (0) 40 588 3167
investors@nextgames.com
About Next Games
Next Games (Helsinki Nasdaq First North: NXTGMS) is the first publicly listed mobile game developer and publisher in Finland, specializing in games based on entertainment franchises, such as movies, TV series or books. The developers of the critically acclaimed The Walking Dead games redefines the way franchise entertainment transforms into highly engaging service-based mobile games. Currently Next Games is working on multiple new games based on popular entertainment franchises including, Blade Runner Rogue, for the popular Blade Runner franchise and a mobile game based on Netflix’s Stranger Things. For more information head to www.nextgames.com.
Next Games Oyj
Helsinki, FINLAND
