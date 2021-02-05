New York, Feb. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Geographic Information System Market By Component, By Function, By End User Industry, By Company, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06020706/?utm_source=GNW



The Global Geographic Information System (GIS) Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 12% during the forecast period.Continuous advancements in GIS technologies like geo-analytics is one of the key factors due to which the market is anticipated to ramp up during the forecast years.



Moreover, rapid utilization of mapping technologies in numerous end-user industries is positively impacting the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The Global Geographic Information System (GIS) Market is segmented based on component, function, end-user industry, company, and region.Based on component, the market can be categorized into software and hardware.



Out of which, the software segment dominated the market until 2020 and is expected to grow at a highest CAGR during the forecast period as well which can be attributed to growing use of GIS in urban planning, transport management, disaster management and smart city development.

In terms of end-user industry, the market is fragmented into agriculture, construction, transportation, utilities, mining, oil & gas and others. Among them, the agriculture segment is estimated to dominate the market in the next five years as GIS solutions help the farmers to enhance the productivity by reducing the cost, thereby enabling better management of land resources.

The major players operating in the geographic information system (GIS) market are Autodesk Inc., Bentley System, Incorporated, Environmental Systems Research Institute, Inc., General Electric Co., Hexagon AB, Pitney Bowes Inc., Topcon Corporation, Trimble Inc., Blue Marble Geographics, Caliper Corporation, Computer Aided Development Corporation Limited, Geosoft Inc., Handheld Group, Harris Corporation, Hi-Target Surveying Instrument Co. Ltd and Others. The key market players are adopting some competitive strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, partnership, agreements in order to expand their geographic reach and to increase their customer basis.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022–2026



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and estimate the market size of the Global Geographic Information System (GIS) Market from 2016 to 2019.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of the Global Geographic Information System (GIS) Market from 2020 to 2026 and growth rate until 2026.

• To classify and forecast the Global Geographic Information System (GIS) Market based on component, function, end-user industry, company and regional distribution.

• To identify dominant region or segment in the Global Geographic Information System (GIS) Market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Geographic Information System (GIS) Market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Geographic Information System (GIS) Market.

• To conduct pricing analysis for the Global Geographic Information System (GIS) Market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Geographic Information System (GIS) Market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in the Global Geographic Information System (GIS) Market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of service providers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the hospitals/clinics which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the service providers and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of the Global Geographic Information System (GIS) Market by using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Geographic information system (GIS) service provider

• Market research and consulting firms

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to geographic information system (GIS)

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as service providers, suppliers and partners, end-users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on the market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, the Global Geographic Information System (GIS) Market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Global Geographic Information System (GIS) Market, By Component:

o Software

o Hardware

• Global Geographic Information System (GIS) Market, By Function:

o Mapping

o Surveying

o Telematics & Navigation

o Location-Based Services

• Global Geographic Information System (GIS) Market, By End-User Industry:

o Agriculture

o Construction

o Transportation

o Utilities

o Mining

o Oil & Gas

o Others

• Global Geographic Information System (GIS) Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

o Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the Global Geographic Information System (GIS) Market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06020706/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001