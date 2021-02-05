New York, Feb. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Hybrid Cloud Market By Component, By Delivery Model, By Organization Size, By End User Industry, By Company, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06020707/?utm_source=GNW



The Global Hybrid Cloud Market is expected to grow at a formidable rate of around 16% during the forecast period.The Global Hybrid Cloud Market is driven by the increased adoption of the hybrid cloud solutions across the various end-user industries and corporates since it helps organizations improve their efficiency and productivity.



Additionally, associated benefits with cloud such as affordability, flexibility, scalability, auto-updation feature, 24/7 availability, large storage spaces, among others is further expected to propel the market through 2026.Furthermore, increasing investments by the major players operating in the market coupled with new service and software launches is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market growth over the next few years.



However, lack of awareness related to hybrid cloud especially in the emerging countries can hamper the market growth during the forecast period. Besides, data security and privacy concerns can further restrict the market growth over the next few years.



The Global Hybrid Cloud Market is segmented based on component, delivery model, organization size, end-user industry, company and region.Based on component, the market can be bifurcated into solution and service.



The service segment is expected to dominate the market owing to their cost effectiveness and ease in access.Based on delivery model, the market can be categorized into infrastructure-as-a-service, platform-as-a-service and software-as-a-service.



The software-as-a-service segment is expected to dominate the market since the end-user industries require more purpose built and customized solutions to meet the business requirements.While the infrastructure-as-a-service is expected to register significant growth during the forecast period attributable to their role in enhancing the productivity and performance by providing flexible computing capacities and faster delivery.



Based on organization size, the market can be categorized into large enterprises and SMEs. The SMEs segment is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period since it increases organizational productivity and does not require an internet connection. Hence, SMEs are extensively adopting hybrid cloud solutions.



Regionally, the Global Hybrid Cloud Market has been segmented into various regions including Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, North America is expected to dominate the overall hybrid cloud market owing to the increased adoption of cloud services and the growing demand for hybridization services in the region.



The major players operating in the Global Hybrid Cloud Market IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, VMWare Inc., Google, DXC Technologies, Fujitsu, NTT Communications, Dell EMC, Equinix and others. Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new service developments.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022–2026



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and estimate the market size of the Global Hybrid Cloud Market from 2016 to 2019.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of the Global Hybrid Cloud Market from 2020 to 2026 and growth rate until 2026.

• To classify and forecast the Global Hybrid Cloud Market based on component, delivery model, organization size, end-user industry, company and regional distribution.

• To identify dominant region or segment in the Global Hybrid Cloud Market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Hybrid Cloud Market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Hybrid Cloud Market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Hybrid Cloud Market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in the Global Hybrid Cloud Market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of service providers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the service providers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the service providers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of the Global Hybrid Cloud Market by using a bottom-up approach, wherein the data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Hybrid cloud service provider companies

• Market research and consulting firms

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to hybrid cloud

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as service providers, suppliers and partners, end-users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on the market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, the Global Hybrid Cloud Market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Global Hybrid Cloud Market, By Component:

o Solution

o Service

• Global Hybrid Cloud Market, By Delivery Model:

o Infrastructure-as-a-Service

o Platform-as-a-Service

o Software-as-a-Service

• Global Hybrid Cloud Market, By Organization Size:

o Large Enterprises

o SMEs

• Global Hybrid Cloud Market, By End-User Industry:

o BFSI

o IT & Telecommunications

o Healthcare

o Retail

o Media & Entertainment

o Manufacturing

o Others

• Global Hybrid Cloud Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

o Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Kuwait

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the Global Hybrid Cloud Market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06020707/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001